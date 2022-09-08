Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dance In The Grass set to star in May Hill Stakes on day two of St Leger Festival at Doncaster

The St Leger Festival moves into its second day at Doncaster with two quality Group Two contests headlining Thursday's card, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.35 Doncaster - Dance In The Grass & Frankness top classy field

A quality field of 10 lines up in the Group Two Cazoo May Hill Stakes (2.35), a race won last year by superstar Inspiral.

Of this year's potential world beaters, the standout is Mark Johnston's unbeaten Cracksman filly Dance In The Grass, who has looked ultra-impressive in her two starts at Sandown and who has leading rider William Buick on board for the first time.

The same owner - Jaber Abdullah - runs two other top contenders, including another from the Johnston team in Ferrari Queen and Kevin Ryan's Dubai Jemila.

Andrew Balding's Frankness, a daughter of Frankel, has looked well above average in her two wins at Chester this year.

The Karl Burke-trained Novakai made a winning debut over seven furlongs at Doncaster in July before immediately stepping up to Group Three company when fifth in the Sweet Solera at Newmarket.

3.10 Doncaster - Eshaada the star attraction in Park Hill

It is all eyes on the fillies and mares again in the Group Two Coral Park Hill Fillies' Stakes (3.10) where former Group One winner Eshaada is the star attraction.

Roger Varian's four-year-old caused a minor upset when landing the Champion Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot in October at odds of 16/1, but has struggled to reproduce that form in two runs so far this year.

She returns from a 68-day break with a bit to prove and faces seven classy opponents.

Image: Eshaada (blue and white) wins at Newbury in May last year

Ralph Beckett runs Yesyes, who finished third in this race last year before trying her hand in Group One company on Arc weekend. She could well build on a promising return in the Lillie Langtry when a close-up fourth at Goodwood.

Believe In Love, also trained by Varian, will aim to score for Japanese owner Koji Maeda.

7.45 Southwell - Title rivals clash in full field of 14

The Racing League returns for the penultimate round of this year's team competition, with London & The South looking to hold off the challenge of Wales & The West.

The title rivals clash in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League Race 33 (7.45) as London & The South's Tommy De Vito takes on Watchya for Wales & The West.

Image: London & The South lead by 48 going into round five of Racing League at Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing on September 8

The former arrives on the back of a good win at Windsor for trainer Charlie Hills over the six furlongs 12 days ago, while Clive Cox's Watchya has won three times already this year and has former Derby winner Adam Kirby in the saddle.

Top weight Badri was a Racing League winner at Newcastle for team Yorkshire two weeks ago and will be well fancied to score again under Paul Mulrennan.

