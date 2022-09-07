St Leger Festival: William Buick and Ryan Moore enjoy Doncaster doubles as Bounce The Blues wins Sceptre Stakes

Champion jockey elect William Buick showed all his class to steer Bounce The Blues to victory in the feature Sceptre Stakes on day one of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster.

Buick, who is set to ride St Leger favourite New London in Saturday's Classic, live on Sky Sports Racing, was an eye-catching first-time booking on Andrew Balding's 5/1 shot.

He was made to work for his victory as Bounce The Blues fought out the finish with Umm Kulthum in the Group Three contest on Wednesday.

Despite being winless in 11 previous runs for the Balding team, there was plenty of confidence behind Bounce The Blues after just failing in Listed company twice to start 2022 before stepping up to Group level and performing with credit at the Goodwood Festival and at Sandown last month in the Atalanta Stakes.

George Boughey's 150/1 outsider Romantic Rival defied his lowly rating of 89 to finish third, ahead of Nizaaka and Honey Sweet.

Peter Schiergen's German raider Novemba, the 3/1 favourite, cut out much of the early running but faded tamely and was ultimately well beaten in ninth place.

Image: Bounce The Blues comes home in front in the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster

Buick said: "She was tough there, she went through the gears nicely and the race opened up nicely for her as well.

"She's run some nice races, she ran well here two years ago, everything was ideal for her today. She was really tough.

"She has black type now and that's what they wanted. I don't know what the plans will be, but that's very valuable for her."

Buick enjoyed a double on the card as X J Rascal got back to winning ways in the Vertem Nursery for trainer George Boughey.

The two-year-old son of Kodiac, who made a winning start to his career at Brighton before filling the places in three subsequent starts, got the better of Marco Botti's Maximilian Caesar and Kevin Ryan's Leap Year Lad.

Image: X J Rascal (right) wins at Doncaster's St Leger Festival under Buick

Manaccan gives Spurs legend a winning start on Champions League night

Ahead of Tottenham's Champion League group stage opener, club legend Ossie Ardiles had reason to celebrate as his horse Manaccan landed the Listed Scarbrough Stakes.

The John Ryan-trained three-year-old started as 13/8 favourite after victory at the Shergar Cup earlier this season, with top jockey Ryan Moore called up for the ride.

Ryan's sprinter showed plenty of finishing speed to see off Frankie Dettori on Mo Celita and Karl Burke's Attagirl, bringing up a double on the day for Moore.

Image: Manaccan (yellow) wins the Scarbrough Stakes at Doncaster under Ryan Moore

John Ryan told Sky Sports Racing: "Ryan [Moore] has given him a superb ride, as you'd expect and I think this horse has a lot to offer.

"Hopefully we'll go to Newbury next and the International Trophy. He prefers good ground but over the five furlongs I'm not as concerned.

"He's still a bit of a juvenile and will only get faster. He eats, sleeps and races!

"I'm delighted for Ossie Ardiles and the guys. Hopefully they'll have another thing to celebrate tonight!"

Image: Indian Dream (centre) wins at Doncaster's St Leger Festival under Ryan Moore

Moore's Leger week had got off to the perfect start as 5/2 shot Indian Dream scored in the Cambion Electronics Nursery for Michael Bell, the trainer's first win in the race since 2015.

The former Epsom winner had found just one too good in subsequent runs at Haydock and York but made the most of those experiences to beat Brian Ellison's Utilis and 7/4 favourite Modern Dancer.

Sammy Jo Bell crowned Leger Legends champ again

Image: Sammy Jo Bell (red and white) wins her second Leger Legends race at Doncaster

Former stars of the riding game, across both Flat and Jumps racing, gathered for Doncaster's annual Leger Legends charity race, with Sammy Jo Bell coming out on top for the second time in four years.

This year's contest, which raises money for the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) and the National Horseracing College, featured 2022 Grand National winner Sam Waley-Cohen, as well as former champion Flat jockeys Kieren Fallon and Seb Sanders.

But, it was Bell who came out on top with a decisive victory on Richard Fahey's Absolute Dream (11/1), beating Adrian Nicholls on Dougies Dream and a tiring Sanders in third on Night Bear.

Bell told Sky Sports Racing: "At the start I was questioning why I do this, but once the gates open there is no thrill like it. It's fantastic to get to have this chance.

Image: Sammy Jo Bell is led back in after victory in the Leger Legends race

"The IJF couldn't have been better to me and it's great to give something back."

Sanders added: "I think I got tired before the horse!"

Asked how it felt being back in the saddle, Sanders said: "Awful! Absolutely awful! It's a bit of a lung burner!"

The most impressive winner of the opening day came in the final race of the afternoon as the heavens opened on Town Moor.

William Haggas' Mujtaba seemed to relish conditions as he cruised to victory in the I Love Julie Parkes Handicap under Jim Crowley, setting up a potential shot at the Cambridgeshire Handicap.