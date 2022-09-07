Marco Ghiani suspended: Champion apprentice out of action on 'interim basis' after stewards find him 'unfit' to ride at Brighton

Marco Ghiani, last season's champion apprentice jockey, has been suspended from riding on an "interim basis" by the British Horseracing Authority.

The Italian was not permitted to take two rides at Brighton on Monday, with the stewards' report stating the BHA considered Ghiani "unfit" to compete, and he missed two further scheduled rides at Leicester on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the BHA declined to elaborate on the reasoning on Wednesday, saying: "The BHA does not comment on ongoing investigations or speculation around possible investigations."

The Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) also did not want to comment when contacted.

Subsequent reports suggested the 23-year-old has tested positive for a banned substance.

Image: Lester Piggott (left) hands over the Championship apprentice trophy to Marco Ghiani

Ghiani enjoyed a breakthrough win at Royal Ascot last year on Saeed bin Suroor's Real World in the Royal Hunt Cup.