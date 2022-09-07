 Skip to content

Marco Ghiani suspended: Champion apprentice out of action on 'interim basis' after stewards find him 'unfit' to ride at Brighton

Marco Ghiani was declared 'unfit' to ride at Brighton on Monday and subsequently suspended by the BHA on an 'interim basis'; reports suggest 23-year-old tested positive for a banned substance; BHA and PJA have declined to comment

Wednesday 7 September 2022 18:40, UK

Marco Ghiani
Image: Marco Ghiani is currently suspended after behind declared 'unfit' to ride at Brighton on Monday

Marco Ghiani, last season's champion apprentice jockey, has been suspended from riding on an "interim basis" by the British Horseracing Authority.

The Italian was not permitted to take two rides at Brighton on Monday, with the stewards' report stating the BHA considered Ghiani "unfit" to compete, and he missed two further scheduled rides at Leicester on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the BHA declined to elaborate on the reasoning on Wednesday, saying: "The BHA does not comment on ongoing investigations or speculation around possible investigations."

The St Leger Festival live on Sky Sports Racing

The St Leger Festival live on Sky Sports Racing

Watch every race from the St Leger Festival from Doncaster, including the final British Classic of the year, live only on Sky Sports Racing from September 7-10

The Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) also did not want to comment when contacted.

Subsequent reports suggested the 23-year-old has tested positive for a banned substance.

Also See:

Trending

Lester Piggott (left) hands over the Championship apprentice trophy to Marco Ghiani
Image: Lester Piggott (left) hands over the Championship apprentice trophy to Marco Ghiani

Ghiani enjoyed a breakthrough win at Royal Ascot last year on Saeed bin Suroor's Real World in the Royal Hunt Cup.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema