 Skip to content

Qipco British Champions Day: Trueshan set for defence of Long Distance Cup; misses Prix du Cadran

Trueshan was a shock loser in the Doncaster Cup earlier this month and will now miss a trip to Paris; trainer Alan King is keen to instead run in the Long Distance Cup on British Champions Day

Monday 26 September 2022 15:11, UK

Hollie Doyle and Trueshan win a historic Northumberland Plate at Newcastle.
Image: Hollie Doyle and Trueshan win a historic Northumberland Plate at Newcastle

Alan King's Trueshan will not attempt to defend his Prix du Cadran title and will instead be aimed directly at Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot.

The six-year-old was a four-and-a-half-length winner of the Group One last season and then won the Long Distance Cup for a second time.

He will not follow the same path this season, however, and will sit out the Cadran as connections hope rain falls ahead of Ascot and produces his ideal easy going.

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live on Sky Sports Racing

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live on Sky Sports Racing

Watch every race of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend from ParisLongchamp live on Sky Sports Racing on October 1-2

"He won't be ready in time for the Cadran so we will hold off for Ascot, provided the rain comes we will go there," King said.

"We will worry about everything else when the time comes, we need to make sure the ground is going to be right first."

Trending

Trueshan has enjoyed a gripping rivalry with John and Thady Gosden's Stradivarius, a hugely popular stayer whose retirement from racing was announced on Monday morning.

Kyprios (red cap), Stradivarius (yellow cap) and Trueshan battle it out in a thrilling Goodwood Cup
Image: Kyprios (red cap), Stradivarius (yellow cap) and Trueshan battle it out in a thrilling Goodwood Cup

Last season's French success came at the expense of Stradivarius while the pair recently chased home Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup.

Also See:

King said of the Gosden-trained chestnut: "He was a marvellous racehorse and he will be truly missed."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema