Sakheer had been set to run in his first Group One and had been supplemented on Monday at a cost of £35,000; Naval Power and Aesop's Fables among seven declared to run; David Pipe's Adagio suffers fatal heart attack on the gallops before intended Newmarket run

Dewhurst Stakes: Sakheer ruled out of Newmarket Group One after dirty scope; Cesarewitch favourite Adagio dies after heart attack

Roger Varian's Sakheer will now be put away until next year after being ruled out of Saturday's Group One Dewhurst

Roger Varian's Mill Reef winner Sakheer will miss the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday following a dirty scope.

Runner-up on his Windsor debut before bolting up on his second start at Haydock, the Zoffany colt successfully stepped up to Group Two level with a dominant display at Newbury last month.

Sakheer was all set to test the water in Group One company this weekend, having been supplemented for the Dewhurst earlier this week at a cost of £35,000, but he will not line up on the Rowley Mile.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Varian said: "Unfortunately Sakheer has scoped dirty this morning ahead of his intended run in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

"This is of course very frustrating and disappointing, and I am very sorry for owners KHK Racing and everyone connected with the horse.

"He will be put away now for the season and we look forward to him returning as a three-year-old."

Darley Dewhurst Stakes declarations 1 - Aesop's Fables (Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore) 2 - Chaldean (Andrew Balding, Frankie Dettori) 3 - Isaac Shelby (Brian Meehan, Sean Levey) 4 - Marbaan (Charlie Fellowes, Jamie Spencer) 5 - Naval Power (Charlie Appleby, William Buick) 6 - Nostrum (Sir Michael Stoute, Richard Kingscote) 7 - Royal Scotsman (Paul & Oliver Cole, Jim Crowley)

Pipe team 'heartbroken' by death of Adagio

David Pipe's Grade One-winning hurdler Adagio has died after suffering a heart attack on the gallops on Thursday morning.

The five-year-old was due to contest the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket on Saturday, a run that would have been his first on the Flat since joining Pipe in 2020.

Image: Adagio in action at Chepstow for trainer David Pipe

As a four-year-old Adagio was incredibly successful, winning the Grade One Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow and finishing second in both the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree.

Last season he stepped up to the open division, coming home third in the Greatwood and second in the Kingwell Hurdle before contesting the Champion Hurdle races at both Cheltenham and Punchestown.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Pipe said in a statement posted on Twitter: "It is with enormous sadness I have to report that Adagio has suffered a fatal heart attack on the gallops this morning.

"His owners and everyone at Pond House are beyond heartbroken."