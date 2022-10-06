Jump Season Opener live on Sky Sports Racing: Mick Fitzgerald's five to follow at Chepstow on Friday and Saturday

The excitement for National Hunt followers goes up a few decibels this weekend with two days of top action at the Jumps Season Opener at Chepstow, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

Cloth Cap

1.35 Friday - Professor Caroline Tisdall Supports Heroic Jumpers Veterans' Handicap Chase

On the opening day I like Cloth Cap. He is a previous winner of the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury, and he ran very well first time out last year when finishing fourth to Definite Plan at Cheltenham.

He had every chance turning in and just got a bit tired but is on a 12lb lower mark on his return. I think he will love the ground and Jonjo (O'Neill) will have him pretty fit for this. It looks a real good race for him.

Scipion

2.10 Friday - Unibet Persian War Novices' Hurdle

In the Persian War Novices' Hurdle on the same day, it might be worth taking an each-way chance with Scipion. He kept good company last year and he had some good point-to-point form on good ground.

Tom Lacey will have him fit and he won at the track over two-miles and seven-and-a-half furlongs but I'm not sure he wants it and could be even more effective over this intermediary trip.

At the current prices he is definitely a player. He is lightly raced and could improve again this season and he's worth taking a chance with at the prices.

Tea Clipper

2.17 Saturday - Native River Handicap Chase

In the Native River, I am keen on the chances of another Tom Lacey inmate, Tea Clipper.

He is a smart horse and he beat Fidelio Vallis in the Listed novices' chase in which McFabulous runs this time. He had some very good rivals behind him that day and that looks good form.

Tea Clipper has won first time out for the past three seasons and looks the Nap of the meeting.

McFabulous

2.52 Saturday - Listed Dunraven Windows Novices' Chase

It's not really a betting race but let's hope that McFabulous can sow the seeds for a bright future over fences in the Listed novices' chase (2.52) on day two.

Paul Nicholls has been patient with this horse, and I think everyone has been looking forward to the day he goes chasing and this is the day.

He obviously has some very good staying hurdles form, and he needs these type of horses to perform so that they can one day take their place on the Grade One stage.

Image: McFabulous wins at Sandown in the Select Hurdle under Lorcan Williams

Impulsive One

4.37 Saturday - Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow 4-Y-O Hurdle (Limited Handicap)

In the four-year-old hurdle, I look no further than the top weight Impulsive One.

Probably his best run last year was in the Listed Scottish Triumph Hurdle at Musselburgh on decent ground when quickened away to win easily and he will love underfoot conditions.

He has top weight but is only rated 129 and there's not the strength in depth you normally get in this race.

