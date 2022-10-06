Hollie Doyle blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador returns to France in search of Group glory with Eddie's Boy

Fresh from her Group One success at ParisLongchamp on The Platinum Queen, Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle returns to France this weekend to partner Eddie's Boy and Manitou at Chantilly and Pink Carnation at Compiegne.

Breaking new ground at Compiegne

I'll be breaking new ground when I travel to France on Friday afternoon to ride the Archie Watson raider Pink Carnation in the Listed Prix Charles Laffitte (5.10) at Compiegne.

It will be the first time I've ridden at the track so it's going to be a learning curve for me but I will be walking the course before racing to be well prepared for the task.

Pink Carnation, who has an official rating of 87, takes a big step up in grade after winning a Class Four fillies' handicap at Hamilton in August - her second victory of the year - but has every chance of gaining some valuable black type for owners Clipper Logistics.

Eddie ready for step up in class

Eddie's Boy couldn't have been more impressive in winning a Group Three in France last month and steps up in class when he returns to the scene of that success at Chantilly on Saturday.

Archie Watson's colt looks ready for a tougher test in the Group Two Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte (1.15), live on Sky Sports Racing, after bolting up by six and a half lengths in the Prix Eclipse.

He's proven that six furlongs on easy ground poses no problems and has been working exceptionally well on the Lambourn gallops since making his Pattern race breakthrough.

His biggest danger could be fellow British raider Charyn. Roger Varian's colt was a creditable third in the Group Two Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury on his first attempt at this level.

Eddie's Boy has been a great money spinner for his owners Middleham Park Racing, winning the Super Sprint at Newbury in July and finishing third in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Image: Doyle is all smiles after winning Newbury's Super Sprint on Eddie's Boy

Listed test ideal for progressive Manitou

I also ride Archie's progressive juvenile Manitou in the Listed Prix Saraca (4.07) and he again looks the one they all have to beat following a decisive success in Sweden last time.

This is a better race than the one he won at Bro Park in Stockholm but he's earned the right to compete in stakes company and I expect him to make a strong bid for a hat-trick.

Hambleton Racing's gelding enjoyed the step up to seven furlongs last time but will have to show his effectiveness on slower ground following back-to-back wins on a sounder surface.

Breeders' Cup an ideal target for speedy Queen

It's good to hear that Middleham Park's flying machine The Platinum Queen could be heading out to the Breeders' Cup next month after becoming only the second two-year-old to win the Group One Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp last weekend.

It was a remarkable performance by the Richard Fahey-trained filly who travelled so powerfully through the race she never gave me a second of doubt in becoming the first juvenile to claim the Abbaye since 1978.

She deserves to take her chance in the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland on November 4, live on Sky Sports Racing, should Richard and her owners Middleham Park Racing decide to take up the invitation.

Hollie Doyle's victory in the Prix de l'Abbaye on The Platinum Queen had the horse's owners - Middleham Park Racing - in tears and on their knees in Paris.

Meanwhile, Nashwa's defeat in the Group 1 Prix de l'Opera was heartbreaking but she ran an amazing race and I was delighted to learn that my boss Imad Alsagar intends to keep her in training next year.

On reflection, she handled the testing ground well enough but we got softened up a bit earlier than I'd have liked and just ran out of steam in the final strides.

The daughter of Frankel has proven what a class act she is in winning the French Oaks and the Nassau Stakes - both Group Ones - this season, so having her to look forward to in the big 10-furlong races in 2023 is already getting me excited.