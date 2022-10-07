Chepstow Jump Season Opener: Accidental Rebel wins the Persian War for Fergal O'Brien and Paddy Brennan

Leading jumps trainer Fergal O’Brien continued his fine form as Accidental Rebel came out on top in a terrific tussle to win the Grade Two Unibet Persian War Novices’ Hurdle at Chepstow.

Starting as a 10/1 chance for the feature at Friday's Jump Season Opener, Accidental Rebel tracked the pace set by Brian Hughes on favourite Presentandcounting.

As the champion jockey's chances faded, last year's top trainer came to the fore as Paul Nicholls' Outlaw Peter cruised into the lead under Harry Cobden.

They appeared to have every chance heading to the second last, but Paddy Brennan quickly drew alongside on Accidental Rebel and the pair battled it out to the final flight.

Cobden landed narrowly in front, but Brennan and his mount kept fighting, getting up to win by one-and-a-half lengths at the line and giving O'Brien a second Persian War title after Poetic Rhythm's triumph in 2017.

Brennan told Sky Sports Racing: "It was a tough race and I used his experience because there was no let-up in that race, it rode really competitive.

"He was some find by Sally Randell [O'Brien's assistant trainer]. He just needs confidence and he's getting it - this has been the aim since getting beaten on him at Worcester.

Image: Fergal O'Brien celebrated his second victory in the Persian War

"When you ride for Fergal, there's no stones thrown. Yesterday I got beaten on a filly called Lutinebella but it's a long season and that's the way he wants them ridden, and that's why he's so good."

O'Brien added: "We didn't pay a lot of money for this lad, but he's been phenomenal.

"Paddy Brennan is 41 but he didn't look 41 on him out there today. I dread the day he gives up."

Press Your Luck looks to be an exciting novice chaser for trainer Chris Gordon after making a successful start over fences in the Tom Malone Bloodstock Novices' Chase.

Sent off as 4/5 favourite after picking up two victories in handicap hurdle company last season, Gordon's seven-year-old led his two rivals from the start, jumping neatly throughout.

Image: Tom Cannon steered Press Your Luck to victory on chase debut at Chepstow

His rider, Tom Cannon, always looked in control as main rival Flash Collonges, for Nicholls, weakened, with O'Brien's Art Approval back in third.

Cannon told Sky Sports Racing: "He jumped well. There were a couple where he was a touch novicey, but he was doing his own work out in front and seemed to thoroughly enjoy it.

"He felt like a nice horse there. On his day, he is a very good handicapper."

Gordon and Cannon completed a double on the day as Presenting A Queen (6/4 joint-favourite) won the Bloomfields Horseboxes EBF Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle as the heavens opened in South Wales.

The dual bumper winner always travelled powerfully from the front and had to be brave to fight off the late challenges of 50/1 outsider Sister Sophie and Fancy Your Chances.

Jockey Jonjo O'Neill dedicated his victory on Collectors Item to his late grandmother following her passing on Thursday.

The rider was made to work hard for the win in the Chepstow Plant International Novices' Hurdle, bumping the 11/8 favourite along over half a mile from home.

Nicholls and Cobden again looked to be in with a shout of victory with Hugos New Horse, but O'Neill's hurdling debutant battled on strongly to the finish win by just under three lengths.

Some Chaos made a winning return to the Welsh track, landing the Professor Caroline Tisdall Supports Heroic Jumpers Veterans' Handicap Chase for the second successive year for trainer Michael Scudamore.

Phillip Armson had broken clear on David Pipe's Al Roc, but Some Chaos' rider Ben Poste reeled the long-time leader in turning for home and stretched clear to beat Forgot To Ask, with Al Roc tiring into third.