bet365 Fillies' Mile: Commissioning ends Robert Havlin's 30-year wait for Group One triumph with Newmarket win

Veteran jockey Robert Havlin ended a 30-year wait for a first Group One success when Commissioning powered home to win the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on Friday.

The 49-year-old has long been credited with playing a huge part at Clarehaven Stables, first for John Gosden and more recently in his partnership with his son, Thady.

An impressive winner of the Rockfel Stakes just two weeks ago, Commissioning was sent off the 8/13 favourite to remain unbeaten and cement her 1000 Guineas claims.

Having travelled sweetly for the first half of the contest, she came under pressure two furlongs out as Karl Burke's Novakai made a bold bid from the front.

But Commissioning relished the step up in trip and her most impressive furlong was her last, as she ultimately ran out a clear-cut one-length winner. Novakai's stablemate Bright Diamond was third.

Frankie Dettori, serving the final day of a suspension, was on course to witness his friend gain such a notable success and told ITV Racing: "He's been a massive part of Clarehaven for over 20 years.

"He's 49 years old and has never won a Group One, so I could not miss this, to watch one of my best friends win a Group One.

"Rab is a key part of our team, most of my success is down to Rab as he's prepared most of my best horses all my life. He's a personal best friend and I'm delighted for him - finally, he's done it!"

Havlin said: "We got there in the end. Frankie needs to get banned more often!

"She gave me a worrying moment in the dip as she got a bit unbalanced, but when she hit the rising ground she took off. She's still a long way from being the finished article, mentally, but she can get herself out of trouble. I'm glad to get the job done, that was a relief.

"She's got the tactical speed for a Guineas. I rode her mother and she would have stayed a mile and a half, but she only had two runs.

"Hopefully the next Group One doesn't take another 30 years!"

Image: Commissioning beats Novakai in the bet365 Fillies' Mile

Pogo went one better than 12 months ago when holding off Sacred in the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes to tee up a crack at the Breeders' Cup Mile.

Ridden by soon-to-be-crowned champion jockey William Buick, partnering his 150th winner of the season, the Charlie Hills-trained six-year-old was winning for the eighth time.

Better than ever, Pogo (7/4) had already won two Group Threes and chased home impressive Prix de la Foret winner Kinross in the City of York Stakes last time out.

Allowed to bowl along in front, he had Misty Grey for company before the race developed in earnest.

Tom Marquand decided to drop Sacred out in the rear and when she began to make her move going into the dip, it looked likely to be decisive.

Sacred began to drift right on meeting the rising ground, though, and with the rail to help, Pogo ran out a comfortable length-and-a-quarter winner.

Image: Pogo goes away from his rivals to win the Group Two Challenge Stakes at Newmarket

Hills said: "He's such a star of a horse, he really is. He's been to most battles this year and has very rarely come up short.

"Everything looked good today - he had a nice draw on the rail. The plan was to make the running and it worked out well.

"He's a really tough boy. If every horse was like him, it would be very easy.

"He has a great cruising speed and he's aggressive. Even as a yearling he was quite hard to break in - he spent most of his time on two legs! He's always liked plenty of graft and loves racing."

Hills added: "I think we'll look towards America and the Breeders' Cup. He's got good gate speed. We ran him in Saudi Arabia in the sprint and he made the running there, which takes some doing against sprinters."

Rumstar provided his trainer Jonathan Portman with a third winner from as many runners in the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket.

The Upper Lambourn handler claimed the Group Three prize twice in three years with Royal Razalma (2014) and Mrs Danvers (2016), and Rumstar was an 8-1 shot to add his name to the roll of honour.

A winner at Bath and Goodwood earlier in the season, and fourth in the Sirenia Stakes at Kempton last month, the Havana Grey colt was given a patient ride by Rob Hornby as 7/4 favourite Prince Of Pillo attempted to make nearly every yard of the running.

He was unable to resist the challenge of fellow Middleham Park-racing owned runner Maylandsea, before Rumstar finished with a flourish to beat them both.

Image: Rumstar (blue cap, right) comes through to win the Cornwallis Stakes at Chepstow

Midnight Mile showed Classic potential in coming with a strong late run to cause a 22/1 surprise in the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket.

A debut winner at Doncaster in July, she had not been seen since, but hailing from an illustrious family that includes Yesterday and Quarter Moon and running in the same colours, the No Nay Never filly clearly has a bright future.

Just a few days on from landing the Prix de l'Abbaye with stable star The Platinum Queen, trainer Richard Fahey was celebrating another big-race victory - this time notably with his relatively new stable jockey Oisin Orr, with the pair enjoying their biggest success together.

A little short of room with two furlongs to run, Orr - winning his first race on the Rowley Mile - had to take his medicine as the race developed up front with Ralph Beckett's Lose Yourself, another unbeaten filly, hitting the front.

Image: Jockey Oisin Orr after victory on Midnight Mile at Newmarket

When the gap eventually appeared, Midnight Mile took off on hitting the rising ground and won by a head, with three-quarters of a length back to Small Oasis.

Paddy Power and Betfair introduced the winner into their 1000 Guineas betting at 33/1.