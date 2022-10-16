 Skip to content

Addeybb retired: William Haggas calls time on star's career after getting back to winning ways at ParisLongchamp

Addeybb signs off having won 13 of his 28 starts, including the 2020 Qipco Champion Stakes and two Queen Elizabeth Stakes wins in Australia; William Haggas' star ends career with Group Two victory at ParisLongchamp on Sunday under Tom Marquand

Sunday 16 October 2022 17:06, UK

Addeybb&#39;s connections pointed to the quick ground at Sandown as the reason for defeat in the Gala Stakes
Image: Addeybb signed off with victory in a Group Two at ParisLongchamp on Sunday

William Haggas revealed Addeybb will head for a well-deserved retirement having pulled out all the stops to land the Prix du Conseil de Paris at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

The globetrotting star - whose record includes three Group One victories in Australia, beating Verry Elleegant in all of them - has had to sit and wait for most of the season with the dry summer and fast ground conspiring against the mud-loving eight-year-old.

However, he enjoyed one last day in the sun in the French capital, motoring home in the closing stages of the one-mile-three Group Two to reel in second-favourite Monty under an inspired Tom Marquand.

It was the 13th win in a 28-race career which has taken in races all around the world, and the Somerville Lodge handler was keen to pay tribute to a "fantastic servant" and "marvellous horse" following his victorious swansong.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to bits and we would like to call it a day with him now," Haggas told the PA news agency. "He's been a fantastic servant and it is wonderful he has finished on a high. So we'll retire him now.

Addeybb
Image: Addeybb won the Qipco Champion Stakes in 2020

"He's been magnificent and has taken us across the world. He did us proud in Australia, he's won a Champion Stakes at Ascot, he's been a marvellous horse. Obviously on heavy ground he is very effective, and we were keen to finish on a winning note. Now he has done we'll let him enjoy a wonderful retirement.

"He means a lot to the yard, he's been a friend to all of us. Kind, sweet-natured horse, just a lovely horse. This is just a great result today."

