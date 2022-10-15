Qipco British Champions Day: Baaeed beaten on final start at Ascot as Bay Bridge wins the Champion Stakes

There was no fairytale ending for Baaeed at Ascot as Bay Bridge landed the QIPCO Champion Stakes on Saturday, with William Haggas' previously unbeaten star only fourth.

The headline act on Champions Day as he signed off his racing career, which had included a perfect 10 victories, Baaeed was sent-off 1/4 favourite under regular companion Jim Crowley.

Coming out of stall one, Baaeed was settled in towards the rear as Ryan Moore set the pace on Aidan O'Brien's Stone Age.

Still only sixth as the field turned for home, Crowley briefly struggled for room as stablemate Dubai Honour held him in on the rail, but Baaeed soon found his way through and gave chase as Charlie Appleby's Adayar came through to lead from My Prospero and Bay Bridge.

With Adayar and Bay Bridge soon tussling it out at the front, all eyes were on Baaeed as Crowley tried to inject the usual turn of foot the racing world has grown to love from Haggas' four-year-old.

But, Baaeed failed to pick up and Bay Bridge battled past Adayar to win by half a length for Derby-winning duo Sir Michael Stoute and Richard Kingscote.

Image: Richard Kingcote is led back into the winner's enclosure after victory in the Qipco Champion Stakes on Bay Bridge

Stoute said: "We knew he was in very good shape. There was an excuse at Sandown and his home work has been very good, the staff have done a great job. A great team effort.

"He's got a great mind and is an easy horse to train."

On a potential trip to the Breeders' Cup, Stoute said: "You'll have to ask the owners."

Image: Jim Crowley and Baaeed head to the start in the Qipco Champion Stakes

'The ground went against Baaeed'

Reflecting on Baaeed's defeat, Haggas said: "It was disappointing, but he's still a great horse.

"I'm thrilled for Michael, to get that horse back (after disappointing in the Eclipse) was fantastic.

"My other horse (My Prospero) ran a fantastic race. It's just sad it's ended like it has.

"He's been a brilliant horse, he didn't show that today but don't take anything away from him, I'm very proud."

Angus Gold - racing manager to owners Shadwell Stud - told Sky Sports Racing: "We have to feel that the ground went against him. When he pulled him out and you waited for the usual acceleration, it just wasn't there in the ground. He simply wasn't as effective.

"We're very proud of him and he tried his heart out.

"I don't like to make excuses but I think that's a genuine excuse. It would have been the coward's way out if we hadn't have run him.

"He's still the best horse we've ever had."