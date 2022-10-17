Today on Sky Sports Racing: Plumpton, Windsor and Wolverhampton all live on busy Monday of action

The week starts with action from Plumpton, Windsor and Wolverhampton on a brilliantly busy Monday on Sky Sports Racing.

3.55 Plumpton - Pasvolsky has four to beat for Gordon and Cannon

The feature class three Aldaniti Partnership Handicap Chase (3.55) looks set to provide local favourites Chris Gordon and Tom Cannon the chance to add to their impressive tally of winners at Plumpton.

The pair have combined for a season-leading three victories already and team up here with course and distance winner Pasvolsky.

I See You Well return to a course where he had two wins last season. Now returning from a 178-day absence, connections will be hoping for another big run.

Fairway Freddy makes a quick return to the track having won at Stratford two days ago, while one-time Grade One winning chaser Ornua has looked a shadow of his former self but if he can find some of his old spark he could play a part.

Gordon and Cannon link-up later on the card in the Bob Champion Cancer Trust Novices' Handicap Chase (5.05) with hat-trick seeking Blade Runner.

Image: Fairway Freddy in winning action at Plumpton

3.00 Windsor - Wisper back for more after impressive victory

Wisper was a hugely eye-catching winner at this course only seven days ago and Marcus Tregoning will be hoping the 5lb penalty won't be enough to hold back his progressive four-year-old filly in the Ultimate Jumps Guide On attheraces.com/jumps Handicap (3.00).

Another to bring winning form into this contest is Daniel and Clair Kubler's Andaleep, who was also last seen winning over this course and distance on the card last week.

He's A Latchico is another intriguing runner for Gary Moore as the four-year-old has been off the course for 219 days but returns seeking a fourth win on the spin.

Moore also saddles top weight The Whipmaster, a winner at the track back in June, who steps down in grade after two poor efforts at Ascot and Epsom in recent months.

Image: David Probert riding Wisper (front centre, red and black cap) on their way to winning at Brighton

6.30 Wolverhampton - Buckshaw Village faces the unexposed Aussie Banker

Richard Hughes' Aussie Banker only has five starts to his name and he looks to be improving after backing up a win at Haydock with a decent effort at Nottingham.

Another three-year-old to feature in the At The Races App Market Movers Handicap (6.30) is Manhattanville, who has far more racecourse experience than Aussie Banker but will need to end a run of three consecutive third-placed efforts if he is to land this contest.

Buckshaw Village gave his owners a big pay-day when winning in the Racing League but disappointed last time out at Newcastle.

Betting race of the day

At The Races' Alan Thomson…

The Breeders' Cup On Sky Sports Handicap (3.35) catches my beady betting eye with 11 runners declared for this Class 5 three-year-old contest over 10 furlongs and some tempting prices on display.

In an open contest V TWELVE ticks a lot of boxes. Brought along steadily by connections, he showed improvement on his last run and an earlier third in non-handicap company at Ffos Las stands up to scrutiny.

Jim Boyle's Nonsuch Lad didn't get home over one-mile-and-three-furlongs on his previous visit to the track in late June but has since scored twice over today's trip, at Doncaster (well-backed favourite) and Sandown.

Despite racing off his highest career rating, Nonsuch Lad can go well along with penalised By Your Side. Any significant rain would be a bonus for By Your Side as all his best form has come with some cut in the ground. First-time cheek-pieces may eke out a little improvement in Chips And Rice.