Today on Sky Sports Racing: Stellar book for champion jockey Brian Hughes at Sedgefield

Thermusa will bid to win again for Brian Hughes and the Ruth Jefferson team at Sedgefield (2:55); Masked Crusader looks to have an excellent chance for Hughes and Donald McCain (3:35); watch every race live on Sky Sports Racing
Wednesday 2 November 2022 14:06, UK
Brian Hughes tends to do particularly well at Sedgefield and has plenty of good chances this afternoon to keep up that record, live on Sky Sports Racing.
Thermusa looks the best chance for Hughes in the Stanley & Lillian Thompson Memorial Mares' Novices' Hurdle (2:55), taking on five rivals for the Ruth Jefferson team.
She is already a point winner and also won a maiden over this course and distance last month, so is likely to take a bit of beating.
Bangor winner Sweet Auburn is the chief rival for Donald McCain, while Anti Bridgie finished second in a point for the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerreiro team.
The At The Races App Form Study Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (12:42) could well be at the mercy of the in-form Misty Mani, who is going for a fourth victory in a row for the Peter Niven team.
The seven-year-old has won at Perth as well as claiming two victories at Market Rasen - Tom Midgley takes the ride.
Of the others, Silkstone was second here on his last start for Danny Brooke, while the consistent Lord Caprio goes again for the Ben Haslam team.
If Hughes is not already off the mark, he will have another favourite's chance with Masked Crusader in the Balanced Support Reins Bob Bowden Memorial Novices' Handicap Chase (3:35).
He makes his chasing debut having taken to the smaller obstacles, finishing second on his hurdles bow before winning his next two starts at Kelso and Carlisle.
The six-year-old has had a wind operation that could unlock a little more for the McCain team, who take on Sue Smith's East Street.
He also makes his chase debut having won at Hexham last time out, while Half Shot won last time for the Iain Jardine team.
