 Skip to content

Breeders' Cup: Meditate blows away rivals in Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland to confirm 1000 Guineas potential

Meditate (15/8f) beat Pleasant Passage and Cairo Consort to win the Grade One Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland on Friday; watch day two of the Breeders' Cup live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday from 2.30pm

Friday 4 November 2022 21:33, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Owner Tom Magnier is already looking ahead to Meditate's exciting three-year-old season with the 1000 Guineas in mind for the spring.

Meditate was a dominant winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland to confirm her Classic potential for next year.

Settled at the rear of the field under Ryan Moore, the Aidan O'Brien-trained two-year-old was patiently ridden from a relatively wide draw in stall 10.

After the final bend, Moore asked the filly to go up a gear and she answered readily, sweeping past the leaders to breeze to a facile win.

The best in the world head for the Breeders' Cup!

The best in the world head for the Breeders' Cup!

Watch every race from the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland live on Sky Sports Racing on November 4-5

Meditate's victory saw her price for next year's 1000 Guineas contract, with Betfair going 8/1 from 16s, while she is a 7/1 shot with Coral.

The victory was O'Brien's first in the race at the 16th time of asking.

Trending

He said: "Ryan gave her a brilliant ride and Michael (Tabor, owner) was very confident that this was the race for her.

Ryan eases Meditate down after an impressive victory in the Fillies Juvenile Turf at the Breeders&#39; Cup
Image: Ryan Moore eases Meditate down after an impressive victory in the Juvenile Fillies Turf at the Breeders' Cup

"I'm so delighted for the lads. We came here to see if she was a filly for the Guineas and the result was great."

Also See:

Moore, celebrating his 10th Breeders' Cup win but a first since 2017, said: "This filly has done that very easily, she has a lot of talent. In every race, she's got better.

"She picked up really well and was just a level above them."

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema