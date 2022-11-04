Breeders' Cup: Meditate blows away rivals in Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland to confirm 1000 Guineas potential

Meditate was a dominant winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland to confirm her Classic potential for next year.

Settled at the rear of the field under Ryan Moore, the Aidan O'Brien-trained two-year-old was patiently ridden from a relatively wide draw in stall 10.

After the final bend, Moore asked the filly to go up a gear and she answered readily, sweeping past the leaders to breeze to a facile win.

Meditate's victory saw her price for next year's 1000 Guineas contract, with Betfair going 8/1 from 16s, while she is a 7/1 shot with Coral.

The victory was O'Brien's first in the race at the 16th time of asking.

He said: "Ryan gave her a brilliant ride and Michael (Tabor, owner) was very confident that this was the race for her.

Image: Ryan Moore eases Meditate down after an impressive victory in the Juvenile Fillies Turf at the Breeders' Cup

"I'm so delighted for the lads. We came here to see if she was a filly for the Guineas and the result was great."

Moore, celebrating his 10th Breeders' Cup win but a first since 2017, said: "This filly has done that very easily, she has a lot of talent. In every race, she's got better.

"She picked up really well and was just a level above them."