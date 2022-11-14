Today on Sky Sports Racing: In-form Joe Tizzard team heads to Plumpton

Joe Tizzard has enjoyed an excellent start to his first full season as a trainer and could land another decent pot at Plumpton, live on Sky Sports Racing.

12.40 Plumpton - Wydah Gally goes chasing for Tizzard

Only three runners line up in the At The Races App Market Movers Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (12:40) but it remains a pretty competitive heat.

Wydah Gally makes his chasing debut for Joe Tizzard, having shown a decent level of form over the smaller obstacles.

He takes on the frustrating Brief Times, who has finished second on both fencing starts, while Dom Of Mary makes up the trio for the David Bridgwater team.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Eight contest £20,000 handicap

The all-weather action comes from Wolverhampton, with an excellent £20,000 handicap (6:00pm) over seven furlongs the feature heat.

Cry Havoc and Street Kid both clashed in the Racing League and take each other on again here, while Trumble looks well-handicapped on his turf form.

The ever-popular veteran Documenting also runs for Kevin Frost, with Jack Mitchell taking the ride.

8.00 Wolverhampton - Godolphin runner lines up in nursery

Tabaretta will surely take all the beating in this decent nursery (8:00pm), having won last time out on handicap debut over this course and distance for William Buick and Charlie Appleby.

He will have to defy top weight but looks a cut above his rivals, including Sol Cayo, who has shown plenty of consistent form for James Horton.

Others to note include Richard Hannon's Night Life who makes her nursery debut off a mark of 78.

Watch every race from Plumpton and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, November 14.