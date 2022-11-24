Marco Ghiani: Former champion apprentice jockey handed six-month ban for positive cocaine test at Newcastle

Former champion apprentice jockey Marco Ghiani has lost his licence for a period of six months, backdated from September 5, after testing positive for cocaine.

In a hearing of the British Horseracing Authority's (BHA) independent disciplinary panel on Thursday, Ghiani admitted two uses of the drug, including once just two days before failing a test at Newcastle on August 25.

Ghiani, who was crowned champion apprentice in 2021, was stood down from riding at Brighton on September 5 and has since been serving an interim suspension.

Ghiani's riding licence, which was due for renewal at the end of the year, has been withdrawn until March, but he will be able to reapply during his penalty with the view to resuming his career at the conclusion of the withdrawal period.

Image: Lester Piggott (left) hands over the 2021 Champion Apprentice trophy to Ghiani at Ascot

In a statement read out on his behalf, Ghiani accepted the charge handed to him and apologised to his fellow jockeys, adding he felt "hugely embarrassed" by the matter.

The BHA is set to release the full written reasons for Ghiani's penalty in due course.