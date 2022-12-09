Today on Sky Sports Racing: Onthefrontfoot seeks winning return to the track at Doncaster on Friday

Doncaster’s two-day festive meeting kicks off with a bustling seven-race card on Friday, while there is jumping action also from Bangor-on-Dee and Flat racing from Southwell and Wolverhampton, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.05 Doncaster - Onthefrontfoot takes on five including former Grade One winner

The Friday feature at Doncaster, the Each Way Extra At Bet365 Handicap Chase (1.05), has attracted six nice types including a former Grade One winner.

Joe Tizzard's Elixir De Nutz scored twice over fences at the start of the year before struggling to compete at the higher level at Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring.

The eight-year-old now steps back to a more favourable two-mile trip after finishing well down the field on seasonal reappearance at Ascot last month.

Market checks could be key for Onthefrontfoot as he returns from 468 days off the track. Donald McCain's runner has won three of his seven starts over fences, including when last seen at Cartmel.

Laura Morgan's Notlongtillmay brings the best recent form to the table having scored on chase debut at Wetherby last month.

Image: Elixir De Nutz won over fences at Plumpton and Kempton at the start of 2022

1.30 Bangor - Mumbo Jumbo takes on course and distance winner Only The Bold

Only The Bold will be well-fancied to back-up last month's victory over course and distance when he returns for the Alfa Aggregate Products Golden Spurs Handicap Chase (1.30).

David Pipe will have been delighted with that effort on the seven-year-old chase debut and he calls once more on the services of Fergus Gillard.

Mumbo Jumbo has always been considered a chaser and steps up in trip for Emma Lavelle and Tom Bellamy having finished in the places on his first two starts over the larger obstacles.

Philip Hobbs' Golden Sovereign was last seen 657 days ago when getting off the mark over fences at the third attempt at Wincanton.

5.15 Southwell - Last-time winners Murbih and Hiya Maite clash

Four last-time winners feature over the five furlongs at Southwell in the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (5.15).

Wolves winner Never Dark tops the weights for Iain Jardine and Jonathan Peate having got his head in front at the 15th time of asking this year.

It was lucky 13 for Murbih as he got a first career victory at Wolverhampton last time and runs off the same mark here for Anthony Brittain.

Roy Bowring's Hiya Maite was another to break his maiden on his last outing and will bid to follow up from a 3lb higher mark.

