Long Walk Hurdle: Miranda set to step up in class at Ascot for Paul Nicholls and Owners Group syndicate

Miranda is all set to step up in class for the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot next week, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The seven-year-old made a successful leap to three miles at Kempton last month, easily accounting for the useful Martello Sky by 11 lengths in a Listed race.

A seven-times winner since joining Paul Nicholls in 2019, Miranda has struck at Grade Two level but would be stepping up to the very best company at Ascot, with the likes of Champ and Paisley Park expected to be in opposition.

"The plan is to head to the Long Walk with Miranda," said Dan Downie, racing manager to the Owners Group syndicate who own the mare.

"We thought after she won last time at Kempton that we may as well give it a go. Paul was quite keen. She has taken that race well and it makes sense to go there."

Image: Miranda, ridden by jockey Harry Cobden, wins the Ladbrokes Football "Acca-Boosty" Handicap Hurdle at Kempton

A step up in trip is also on the cards for Maximilian after the Donald McCain-trained six-year-old saw his unbeaten record come to an end when third to Nicholls' Henri The Second in the Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown last weekend.

Having previously won as he liked over two miles and seven furlongs at Bangor, his bid for a five-timer got bogged down in the mud in the Grade Two contest over three furlongs shorter.

Downie explained: "Maximilian probably does want three miles. He hated the ground. It was tacky and testing at Sandown and that is probably not what he wants, really.

Image: Maximilian, ridden by Brian Hughes, suffered a first career defeat at Sandown

"He probably wants stepping up and he would be seen to better effect over three miles.

"There is the possibility of going to the River Don at Doncaster in the New Year over three miles. That would still be the plan, to go there with him, hopefully. There may be a race at Haydock before that, but we will look at the options."

Promising novice chaser Stage Star will be given a little time to get over his lacklustre effort when finishing five lengths behind Sebastopol at Newbury.

Hopes were high that last season's Grade One Challow Hurdle winner would take a high rank in the novice chasing division but after an impressive debut, he let down favourite backers when upped to Grade Two company.

Image: Stage Star in full flight at Newbury when finishing second in a Grade Two behind Sebastopol

Downie said: "Stage Star is good. Obviously, his last run was below par. I haven't got any race plans for him.

"We have brought him back and given him a little time to see if anything comes to light, but I don't think we will be rushing him back immediately.

"He is just a horse who has sometimes shown a lot and occasionally he has disappointed."