Trainers to follow in 2023: Dan Skelton sets out with Gold Cup ambitions while Harry Derham begins his journey

From a powerhouse team chasing their first Cheltenham Gold Cup success to young talents looking to break through, here are five trainers to follow in 2023.

Dan Skelton

It seems an obvious selection given Dan Skelton finished third in last season's Trainers Championship, but it could well be the case that the Alcester handler puts down a mark in 2023 as a genuine contender to Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson.

He sits in second currently to defending champion Nicholls, although is comfortably ahead of nearest rival Fergal O'Brien, and possibly more importantly, Henderson who hasn't had nearly as many runners.

A lack of genuine Grade One firepower has meant Skelton hasn't had the chance to go really close in that quest for the trainers' title, but this time around he looks set to have a genuine contender in both the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Grand National.

Protektorat was an excellent third in the Gold Cup last year, and now with stamina assured and a superb winning reappearance in the Betfair Chase under his belt, he could well go closer this time around.

And with the prize money for the Grand National very significant, Becher Chase and Coral Gold Cup winners in Ashtown Lad and Le Milos could well be a lucrative double threat for the Skelton team.

Image: Harry Skelton celebrates as Protektorat clinches the Betfair Chase at Haydock

Harry Derham

One of the key cogs in Paul Nicholls' winning machine was Harry Derham, assistant trainer at Ditcheat for six years before the 28-year-old made the decision to go it alone.

Derham has moved into a 45-box yard in Boxford, with his first runners expected to hit the track in the New Year.

A whole string of novice hurdlers look set to run, but possibly the star handicapper to note at this stage is Fidelio Vallis, from the Nicholls yard.

The seven-year-old hasn't been seen since December 2021, and is rated 139 having been dropped 7lb for his last run at Ludlow - he could well be one to watch in a classy handicap early next year.

Image: Harry Derham (left) with Paul Nicholls at Sandown as they celebrate winning the trainers championship

Sam Thomas

Welsh handler Sam Thomas rode the likes of Denman and Kauto Star as a jockey, and while he doesn't have anything of that quality in the yard, it wouldn't be the biggest shock if he bags a first Grade One in 2023.

A string of classy runners have won this season already including Our Power, Al Dancer and Good Risk At All for that yard, and no doubt they will have plenty of more firepower to come out as the year unfolds.

After a short break, the yard are back in the winners and will be looking to unearth a classy novice or two later in the season.

Image: Sam Thomas (left) and Stan Sheppard pose with Welsh National winner Iwilldoit at Chepstow

Paddy Twomey

Operating out of Golden, Co Tipperary, Paddy Twomey has proven an incredibly shrewd handler since taking out his licence in 2016 with a sensational 2022 for a yard of his size.

Twomey has proven something of a specialist in training fillies and mares, having guided La Petite Coco to Group One success in the Pretty Polly and Pearls Galore repeating the trick in the Matron Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend.

Along with Erosandpsyche, Rosscarbery, French Claim among others, it could well be another stellar campaign.

Archie Watson

The Archie Watson team have trained a fair number of jumps winners in the last year and is known for his expertise with early two-year-olds, but will be hoping one of them juveniles can develop into a Classic contender in 2023.

One of them could well be Bradsell, who was a very impressive winner of the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot but did disappoint in the Phoenix Stakes when stumbling at the start under Hollie Doyle.

He has been put away since and it will be interesting to see if he can show improved form and end up in a 2000 Guineas Trial come the springtime.