Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chris Gordon seeks more Sussex National success at Plumpton on Monday with Blame The Game

The New Year action kicks up another gear on Sky Sports Racing on Monday with the Sussex National at Plumpton, plus good all-weather racing from Newcastle and Lingfield.

3.00 Plumpton - Sussex National Handicap Chase

Plumpton's January showpiece, the BetGoodwin Sussex National Handicap Chase (3.00) has attracted a strong field of 12 this year, headed by top weight Sidi Ismael.

He is one of four for trainer David Pipe, who likes to target the race and also saddle Red Happy, D'Jango and Abaya Du Mathan in the colours of owner Judith Wilson.

Last year's runner-up Pemberley is back looking to go one better for Emma Lavelle after making a pleasing return to the track at Lingfield in November.

2021-winning trainer and local favourite Chris Gordon runs Blame The Game, who seeks a hat-trick of victories after scoring at Fontwell and Doncaster already this season.

Image: Pemberley (left), ridden by jockey Thomas Bellamy, clears a jump on the way to winning at Warwick

1.30 Plumpton - Previous winner Twinjets can score again for Harris

The Free Bet Nose Losers At BetGoodwin EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (1.30) sees Milton Harris' talented Twinjets look to score again under a penalty.

Top jockey Harry Cobden keeps the ride after steering the six-year-old to victory at Leicester last month, his only defeat in four starts coming at Cheltenham in October.

Paul Nicholls' Twin Power was well-fancied in his two bumper runs but ultimately disappointed and has had two wind operations already in his short career. He will need to improve markedly from his hurdles debut at Wincanton if he is to trouble the favourite.

Plumpton's card kicks off with a Grade One star in action as last year's Challow Hurdle winner Stage Star makes a third start over fences for Paul Nicholls, with just Fergal O'Brien's Mortlach to beat in the Phone Betting At Goodwin Racing 08000 421 321 Novices' Chase (12.30).

Image: Stage Star in full flight at Newbury when finishing second in a Grade Two behind Sebastopol

4.10 Newcastle - Lord Of The Lodge & Noisy Night clash in tight handicap

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle has picked up where she left off in 2022 and looks set to star at Newcastle as she takes the mount on Harry and Roger Charlton's Noisy Night.

The four-year-old look to hold strong claims in the feature Spreadex Sports Best Odds On Sunderland Handicap (4.10) with just five rivals to beat.

Among his opposition is Karl Burke's classy operator Lord Of The Lodge who carries top weight under Pierre-Louis Jamin.

