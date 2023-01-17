Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bear Ghylls aims to get off the mark over fences for Nicky Martin at Chepstow on Tuesday

Should Chepstow survive the overnight frost, there are seven competitive contests on the card over jumps, with eight races on the all-weather at Southwell in the evening, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday from 1pm.

Chepstow 2.30 - Bear Ghylls & Dans Le Vent headline novice chase

Bear Ghylls will continue his return after an extended spell in the wilderness, looking for a first victory over fences in the BH Events And Experiences Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2.30).

The top-class novice hurdler was given a very sympathetic ride on his second chase start at Uttoxeter three weeks ago and this looks like an ideal contest for Nicky Martin's eight-year-old.

Evan Williams' Dans Le Vent was unfortunate to bump into two smart rivals at Hereford last time but the Grade Three-winning hurdler will need to step forward on that performance to figure here.

Prevaricate is an intriguing addition as he makes a first start for Venetia Williams, having switched across the Irish Sea from the Gordon Elliott team, where he was a winner over hurdles at Leopardstown.

Interne De Sivola was a dual winner as a juvenile hurdler for Jane Williams but things have not yet gone to plan in three runs over fences, including when falling early on his last start at Wincanton.

Image: Dans Le Vent (pink) gave Isabel Williams her first graded winner at Haydock

Chepstow 2.00 - Flowing Cadenza bids to back up Hereford success

Flowing Cadenza will look to build on her hugely impressive win at Hereford last time out in the Cazoo Mares' Handicap Chase (2.00).

Venetia Williams' nine-year-old jumped for fun and was an impressive winner 27 days ago and the handicapper has taken note putting her up 8lbs for the performance.

Pageant Material will have a second start over fences after a confidence-building success at Ffos Las over hurdles 12 days ago.

She was outpaced on her last start over fences so the step up in trip for this contest should work in her favour.

White Hart Lady dotted up at Lingfield two starts ago but she ran no sort of race last time out when unseating at the back of the field behind Flowing Cadenza last time.

Southwell 6.30 - Loughnane's Haku seeks four-timer

Three last-time-out winners lock horns in the feature at Southwell, the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap (6.30).

Exciting young rider Billy Loughnane will partner Haku who will be looking for a fourth consecutive win after securing the hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day.

The handicapper has raised the Dragon Pulse gelding 5lbs for his last win but Billy takes off an invaluable 7lbs with his claim.

Harry and Roger Charlton's Vega Sicilia came from last to first to break his maiden last time out at Wolverhampton 45 days ago. The Handicapper pushed him up 3lbs for that win but he could still be on the upgrade.

Image: Southwell stages eight races on Tuesday evening on Sky Sports Racing

Southwell 7.00 - Berkshire Breeze faces four in search for first victory

Andrew Balding's Berkshire Breeze must be one of the highest-rated four-year-old maidens in training, having filled the places on five of his seven career starts.

He returns after a 164-day break in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Novice Stakes (7.00) against four rivals.

David Simcock's Deadlock makes a quick reappearance just 11 days after chasing home another of Balding's runners Aztec Empire at Kempton.

Karl Burke's filly Femme Patronne finished behind impressive Newcastle bumper winner Ici La Reine and now drops down to a mile-and-a-half.

