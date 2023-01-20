Clarence House Chase: Energumene and Edwardstone set to reroute to Cheltenham for epic clash after Ascot abandon

The British Horseracing Authority has confirmed the Clarence House Chase will take place at Cheltenham next Saturday.

It is the third time since 2013 that Ascot, the race's home, has been abandoned due to the weather and Cheltenham a week later has stepped into the breach to stage the race.

The BHA were keen to thank the Horserace Betting Levy Board for its contribution to the prize money, with £90,000 up for grabs.

Entries will revert to the early-closing stage, with confirmations made on Monday morning followed by declarations on Thursday.

Punters were looking forward to a clash between last year's Champion Chasewinner Energumene and the Arkle hero Edwardstone - and after connections of the former confirmed earlier in the week they were keen to run if the race was rearranged, Alan King joined suit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins believes that despite Energumene's superior rating, his Clarence House rival Edwardstone has the best piece of form on show

He said: "We'll go there, that's the plan. If it hadn't been rescheduled and then Newbury was off (Game Spirit Chase) then we really are in trouble.

"I'm very grateful they've put it back on and that will be the plan."