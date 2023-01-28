Saturday racing tips: Declan Rix picks out four to follow at Doncaster including a Sky Bet Chase selection

Quality horses and intersecting form lines are themes running through a quartet of horses to follow at Doncaster for Declan Rix on Saturday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

Boothill

1.35 - MND Association Race For Research Lightning Novices' Chase

There is certainly no Sceau Royal or Shishkin in this year's renewal of the Lightning Novices' Chase, and it won't be a race that shakes up the 2023 Arkle market, but BOOTHILL vs Tommy's Oscar is an intriguing clash.

The former must concede the latter 5lb, a considerably tough task in terms of recent form and numbers, but Tommy's Oscar's bad habit of adjusting and jumping right will do him no favours around this left-handed track. The Ann Hamilton-trained gelding has also been a bit disappointing this season, not finishing out his races late, for whatever reason.

The race also may not fall ideally for the strong-travelling and sound-jumping Boothill, meaning I'm happy to watch - unless we get something in the region of 2/1 - who is at his best when chasing a strong gallop. This race looks like it will turn tactical and the worry is the son of Presenting will run keen, but I'll be watching with interest with the Jonbon form in mind.

Epatante

2.05 - Sky Bet Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle

Not for a moment am I suggesting EPATANTE is a bet at 2/7, quite the oppositive if anything. The former Champion Hurdler is a horse to follow on Saturday for two reasons though; one, to get a gauge on the Constitution Hill form and two, to see if she can return in good heart.

In her two starts this season, Epatante has failed to impress and in my view looks to be on the downgrade, a busy end to her 2021/22 campaign maybe not helping. The real worry is the step back she took last time out in the Christmas Hurdle, beaten further by Constitution Hill compared to the Fighting Fifth effort, for all the rain-affected ground was against her.

Her jumping isn't as slick as it once was either, maybe another sign that she has failed to sparkle this season. Nothing but a facile success will convince here in what is a huge step down in grade under a penalty, especially as she'll have no ground excuses on Saturday.

Image: The Nicky Henderson-trained Epatante is the star of the show at Doncaster on Saturday

The Wounded Knee

2.40 - Albert Bartlett River Don Novices' Hurdle

A break of 99 days is the obvious concern about THE WOUNDED KNEE in Saturday's River Don, but before his absence, he showed himself to be a progressive horse.

With every start this season, the son of Yeats has done nothing but improve, his last run at Cheltenham in October yet another step forward, that particular effort quite a sizable one.

No doubt he'll need to take another jump forward to win this, but he does look overpriced (12/1) for a horse who will be at home on the ground and has winning form, albeit at a lower level, over this trip.

Tea For Free

3.15 - Sky Bet Handicap Chase

A Sky Bet Chase that should be run at an honest gallop, with numerous prominent racers, including front-runner Cloth Cap. An ability to jump and travel will be needed around the inner chase track at Doncaster on good ground and that's exactly what the progressive TEA FOR FREE does in spades.

No doubt this is another step up in class, as the eight-year-old seeks a fifth win on the bounce and a fourth of the season. He again impressed last time out off 131, bolting up at Newbury under a change of tactics on ground possibly softer than ideal.

With Lilly Pinchin's 3lb claim, the son of Court Cave effectively runs off 135 and under 10st 13lb for a trainer in Charlie Longsdon whose horses continue to run well.

