Grand National Trial: Quick Wave strengthens Aintree claims with victory in Haydock thriller for Venetia Williams

Quick Wave strengthened her Aintree claims with victory in a thrilling renewal of the Betfred Grand National Trial at Haydock.

The Venetia Williams-trained mare was one of only four runners in the 14-strong field with an entry in the Randox Grand National and her odds for the world's most famous steeplechase were unsurprisingly slashed following a tenacious display on Merseyside.

Quick Wave lined up with questions to answer after being pulled up when favourite for the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow in December and was an 18/1 shot in the hands of Harry Bannister.

Her stablemate Cloudy Glen, who also holds an Aintree engagement and was making his first appearance in over a year, raced with zest on the front end for much of the three-and-a-half-mile journey, while Bannister was more patient aboard his mount.

With Cloudy Glen beginning to feel effects of his early exertions, it turned into a straight shootout from halfway up the straight, with popular mare Snow Leopardess and Quick Wave going at it.

There was little to choose between the pair jumping the final fence and both gave it their all, but it was Quick Wave who just found most for pressure to prevail by three-quarters of a length.

Betfred cut the winner to 25/1 from 50s for the Grand National, while Paddy Power offer 33/1 ahead of the publication of the weights on Tuesday.

Image: Snow Leopardess put up a gallant display to be second at Haydock

Makin'yourmindup holds on for Prestige prize

Jockey Lorcan Williams is confident the future is bright for Makin'yourmindup after continuing his progression with victory in the Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices' Hurdle.

A £60,000 purchase from the Irish point-to-point field, the son Kayf Tara won successive novice hurdles at Chepstow earlier this season before being beaten at odds-on at Kempton last month.

The six-year-old was a 17/2 chance stepping up to Grade Two level and displayed plenty of tenacity to go with his undoubted talent to win a pulsating duel with Collectors Item by a short head.

Makin'yourmindup - providing trainer Paul Nicholls with a four-timer on the day after a treble at Wincanton - does not hold an entry in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham Festival next month, but his rider is in no doubt that there is plenty for his connections to look forward to in due course.

Wakool claims Grade Two glory in the Rendlesham

Gallant grey Wakool admirably stuck to his guns to claim top honours in the Betfred Rendlesham Hurdle.

The seven-year-old had previously won six times for Scottish trainer Nick Alexander, steadily climbing the handicap ladder ahead of this Grade Two assignment.

Turning out less than a fortnight after finishing fourth at Musselburgh, Wakool was on and off the bridle at various stages of the extended three-mile contest and rounding the home turn looked booked for minor honours at best, with the strong-travelling Itchy Feet looking the most likely winner.

But Conor O'Farrell never gave up aboard the Alexander runner and his stamina kicked in late on, seeing him get up to beat Itchy Feet by a length and three-quarters, with possible Grand National contender Ashtown Lad best of the rest in third.

Image: Conor O'Farrell steered Wakool to victory in the Rendlesham

Bo Zenith cut for Triumph after Haydock success

Exciting French recruit Bo Zenith put a disappointing British debut behind him with a clear-cut victory in the Betfred Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle.

The Zarak gelding was a winner at Auteuil on his racecourse introduction last spring and the form could hardly have worked out better, with the runner-up Blood Destiny now a leading contender for the Triumph Hurdle for Willie Mullins and the third-placed David Du Berlais since winning in Listed company.

On the strength of that performance Bo Zenith was a 4/11 favourite on his first start for Gary Moore at Sandown last month, but odds-on backers had their fingers burnt as he trailed home a well-beaten third of four runners.

Image: Gary Moore could send Bo Zenith to the Triump Hurdle next

Despite that disappointment, the four-year-old once again headed the market on Merseyside at 9/4 as he aimed to provide Moore and owner Olly Harris with back-to-back Victor Ludorum victories following the success of Porticello 12 months ago.

And while he was under pressure early in the straight, Bo Zenith responded to Tom Cannon's urgings to grab the lead and galloped clear on the run-in to score by three and a half lengths.

Porticello went on to finish sixth in the Triumph Hurdle following last year's win and Betfair cut Bo Zenith to 16/1 from 33/1 for the juvenile championship.