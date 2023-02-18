Ascot Chase: Shishkin roars back to form with Grade One glory to set up shot at Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham Festival

Shishkin roared back to his brilliant best with a smooth success in the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday.

Nicky Henderson's gelding was at one point an unstoppable force in the two-mile division, but he was pulled up when the favourite in the Queen Mother Champion Chase last season.

A comeback run in the Tingle Creek this season also ended in defeat, but stepped up in trip under Nico de Boinville, he showed all of his ability, winning at a canter to cross the line 16 lengths to the good at odds of 2/1.

With last year's winner Fakir D'oudairies beaten some way out, it was a duel between Shishkin and Pic D'Orhy turning into the straight.

However, the latter had no answer when Shishkin kicked up a gear, with the winner now 5/4 from 7/2 with Betfair for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

Image: Shishkin impressed with his jumping in the Betfair Ascot Chase

Henderson told Sky Sports Racing: "The team can be immensely proud.

"Nico was adamant that the Champion Chase is not the race. I loved it today because he was travelling the whole way. To see him back in his comfort zone the whole way round was great."

De Boinville told Sky Sports Racing: "As soon as we set off he jumped into the bridle and away we went. He felt fantastic and back to his best. He'll come on for that run as well.

"It takes good horses to win the Ryanair and he's a good horse."

Image: Nico de Boinville heads to the start at Ascot in the colours of the Donnellys

Oscar Elite hands Tizzard a landmark success

Joe Tizzard claimed a first Grade Two prize since taking over from his father Colin as 6/1 shot Oscar Elite finally put things all together to win the Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices' Chase under Harry Cobden.

Favourite Bold Endeavour attempted to dictate from the front in the three-runner affair, but Oscar Elite was always poised in behind and stretched clear before the last to win by seven-and-a-half lengths.

Winning owner Mary-Ann Middleton confirmed to Sky Sports Racing afterwards that a return to the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, which they finished third in last year, is the likely next stop.

Cobden doubled up on the afternoon as 10/3 favourite Irish Hill landed the Ascot Racecourse Supports Box4Kids Handicap Hurdle for trainer Paul Nicholls.

Image: Oscar Elite jumps to victory in the Reynoldstown under Harry Cobden

Welsh trainer Christian Williams landed another big pot as former Coral Trophy winner Cap Du Nord roared back to form in the LK Bennett Swinley Handicap Chase under Jack Tudor.

Disappointing in his first four starts this season, the 10-year-old showed signs of his old spark when second at Doncaster last month and jumped well throughout before putting the race to bed before the last.

David Pipe's Neon Moon chased him home in second, with Revels Hill back in third.

Image: Cap Du Nord leads Neon Moon over the last in the Swinley Handicap Chase

Jonjo O'Neill expects Springwell Bay to take high rank among his stars after a hugely impressive victory in the Ascot Racecourse Supports Schools Poetry Competition Novices' Hurdle.

The 3/1 shot sprinted clear of Henderson's pair Persian Time and Attacca to win by nine-and-a-half lengths and eased down by Jonjo Jr.

The winning trainer told Sky Sports Racing: "He has been a little bit tricky but Rome wasn't built in a day. We'll take our time with him."