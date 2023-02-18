Red Mills Chase: Janidil sets up Shishkin clash in Ryanair with victory over Haut En Couleurs at Gowran Park

Willie Mullins' Janidil set himself up for a potential meeting with Shishkin at the Cheltenham Festival after taking the Grade Two Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park under Rachael Blackmore.

All eyes were on fellow Mullins inmate and 4/6 favourite Haut En Couleurs, with Capodanno also running for the Closutton team.

However, after taking a wide line amongst a field of four, Janidil returned from a significant absence and put two non-completions at the end of last term behind him to prevail by a length and a quarter from the market leader.

Speaking before Shishkin's impressive Ascot victory, Mullins said: "It was a nice comeback for Janidil and he was straighter than I thought he was. It puts him right in the Ryanair picture I think and he is a little further advanced that I thought he was on his homework. It was a nice surprise.

"It is always nice to win this Red Mills race and we feed nothing else!"

Ryanair Chase - latest betting (Sky Bet) Shishkin - 5/4 Blue Lord - 3/1 Conflated 4/1 Fury Road - 9/2 Janidil - 7/1 Envoi Allen - 8/1

He added "I thought it was a slow enough pace early on and Rachael got a good tune out of him over the last three fences.

"I am happy enough with Haut En Couleurs as well and whether or not he goes to the Ryanair, I don't know but we'd have to supplement him for it. That is a possible target but we'll see.

"The trip was too short for Capodanno and I could have waited until next week for the Bobbyjo Chase, but I wanted to get a run out out of the way quicker. He is in the Gold Cup and is also in Aintree [Grand National] so we'll have a chat with connections and think about it."

Fil Dor wins on hurdling return

Image: Fil Dor and Jordan Gainford (left) win the Red Mills Trial Hurdle from Sharjah (right) and Doctor Bravo (centre)

Gordon Elliott's Fil Dor made a winning switch to timber when landing the Red Mills Trial Hurdle.

Ridden by Jordan Gainford, the grey had previously enjoyed a highly successful hurdling career as a four-year-old - finishing second in Grade One juvenile contests at Cheltenham and Punchestown.

A graduation to fences has not been unsuccessful, with the five-year-old a winner on debut and then third in the Racing Post Novice Chase, but he was well beaten by El Fabiolo in the Irish Arkle when last seen.

On his return to hurdles, Fil Dor was a 4/1 shot in a field of six and was in the company of stablemate Doctor Bravo and 4/7 favourite Sharjah turning for home.

The former horse faded after the final flight, leaving Fil Dor to put his head down and hold off Sharjah for a half-length success.