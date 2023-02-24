Saturday racing tips: Weekend Winners team make their selections for Eider Chase at Newcastle and Winter Derby from Lingfield

After successfully picking out Shishkin to land Ascot Chase glory, At The Races’ Declan Rix returned alongside the Weekend Winners team to look ahead to Saturday's action from Newcastle and Lingfield, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Vertem Eider Chase (3.25) at Newcastle looks typically competitive and the panel each have a different angle into the marathon contest.

Meanwhile, Rix thinks he has found a good way to take on Lingfield's Winter Derby, where Lord North is the star attraction.

At The Races expert Declan Rix…

"I'm going to go with Eva's Oskar here. I really like this grey horse of Tim Vaughan's.

"It's going to be tough for him here off top weight but he's been in good form, jumping and travelling with a little bit of class in the two races he's run at Cheltenham this season.

"Its quite interesting that The Two Amigos and French Paradoxe haven't made the declared field which could suggest the ground will be riding close to good. If that is the case I think that brings him closer because there are a lot of horses around him in the market who like to get their toe in. The better the ground, the better his chance."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

"Kitty's Light for me just stands out. Christian Williams is excelling at targeting these staying chases.

"This season has pointed towards him being targeted at these sort of spring targets and he's now down to a mark of 135.

"With the style of the horse, he might just need a little bit of luck in running but it's not too big of a field for an Eider Chase, so hopefully you'll see him held up then come down the home straight to win snugly. "

Host and pundit Kate Tracey…

"My main play is Bushypark in the hope he can continue his bounce back to form.

"He went back over fences at Catterick and got into such a great jumping rhythm to hose up.

"He's been given an 8lb rise for that but that still sees him 5lb below his previous winning mark."

Will tactics prove key at Lingfield?

Declan Rix…

"I don't see a lot of pace in this race and I think Lord North will need it.

"If it does turn tactical I can see Forest Of Dean running well and I have no interest in backing Lord North when this is a prep for Dubai.

"In the betting-without market, I think Forest Of Dean is really interesting. It looks like this is his Derby."

Sam Boswell…

"Tyrrhenian Sea is an interesting selection. I think David Egan might get a bit of a soft lead here and if he can see out the trip, he should be there and thereabouts.

"At around 6/1, that could be a cheeky each-way play."

Kate Tracey…

"I try and take on odds-on favourites where I can but with Lord North you're just backing him to be fit enough because on all known form he should be bossing this.

"He disappointed us last year in this but he came up against a really good horse in Alenquer.

"If Lord North just runs to that level again that surely should be good enough."

Watch every race from Lingfield, Newcastle and Chepstow live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Saturday February 25.