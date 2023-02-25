Eider Chase: Kitty's Light stays on strong at Newcastle under Jack Tudor to give Christian Williams back-to-back wins

Jack Tudor produced a stunning ride on the well-backed Kitty’s Light to make it back-to-back Eider Chase victories for trainer Christian Williams.

Sent off the 7/4 favourite after looking well treated for the marathon four-mile-and-one-furlong test at Newcastle, Kitty's Light came from well back after a shuddering error left Tudor's saddle out of place.

Despite the obvious inconvenience, Tudor never gave up as he drew alongside Ben Jones on The Galloping Bear.

Stamina then came to the fore as Kitty's Light battled past, giving Williams another day to remember after Win My Wings took the famous prize 12 months ago before going on to Scottish National success.

The Galloping Bear finished two-and-a-half lengths back in second, clear of No Cruise Yet and Eva's Oskar.

Image: Christian Williams has won the last two runnings of the Eider Handicap Chase

Tudor told Sky Sports Racing: "He takes a bit of knowing this lad and his jumping is not his main asset but the one thing you know is that once he gets going he'll come home.

"Luckily we passed a few turning in and then I knew we'd hit the line well.

"He deserves a big win because he seems to always be runner-up and very unlucky. Thankfully, it's all come together today."