Cheltenham Festival: Corach Rambler all heart to defend Ultima Chase crown and set up shot at Grand National

Corach Rambler proved to be all heart once again at the Cheltenham Festival to defend his Ultima Handicap Chase crown.

A dramatic winner of the race last year when rallying late up the hill under Derek Fox, Lucinda Russell's nine-year-old returned after a lightly-raced campaign, with the 2023 Grand National the horse's ultimate goal.

He was sent off 6/1 joint-favourite and looked a typically tricky ride for Fox with his notorious high head carriage in what shaped up as a messy renewal of the meeting's first handicap contest.

Fox looked keen to bide his time once more as they snuck into contention on the inside, with Gordon Elliott's The Goffer and Joe Tizzard's Oscar Elite among those battling it out on the outside.

In the end it was Fastorslow (7/1) who gave chase to Lucinda Russell's star, going down by a neck at the line, with Monbeg Genius (6/1 joint favourite) staying on for third for Jonjo O'Neill.

Sky Bet cut the winner to 8/1 favourite for the Grand National at Aintree next month.

Image: Corach Rambler (near) in action during the 2023 Ultima Handicap Chase

Russell's partner and assistant Peter Scudamore said: "It's a great thrill. I do appreciate how incredibly fortunate I am and if a bolt of lightning hits me on the way out, I'd die a happy man.

"The funny thing is that his jumping is getting better and he was closer than last year. All Derek wants to do is go out there and ride and that is the mark of the man."

O'Sullivan completes dream double

After getting his first ever Cheltenham Festival winner on Marine Nationale in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, jockey Michael O'Sullivan quickly doubled up on board the Gordon Elliott-trained Jazzy Matty in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

The 18/1 shot came out on top in a thrilling three-way finish up the hill, beating the well-backed Byker (6/1) and Risk Belle (10/1).

Image: Jazzy Matty and Michael O'Sullivan battle to Boodles victory

Leading Cheltenham Festival trainer Willie Mullins ended day one with his own double as Gaillard Du Mesnil (10/11 favourite) followed up El Fabiolo's victory earlier on the card in the Arkle with a late rallying success in the WellChild National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Novices' Chase.

Picked out by Patrick Mullins as his dream ride in the race, the seven-year-old was delivered late to get past Chemical Energy after long-time leader Mahler Mission crashed out.