Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow and Sedgefield host busy jumps cards on Thursday plus Listed action from Saint-Cloud

There are 15 competitive jumps races to enjoy across Chepstow and Sedgefield on Thursday, plus Listed action from Saint-Cloud, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 12.45pm.

3.10 Chepstow - Dock Road and Checkitout battle it out in feature

Among the eight contests across the afternoon at Chepstow, the feature Roofbase Handicap Chase (3.10) has attracted a good field of seven, headlined by top weight Checkitout for the Twiston-Davies team.

A three-time winner over fences and a good third in the 2021 Becher Chase, his best form is more than enough to win this but the nine-year-old has not been sparkling in three runs so far this season.

That opens the door for the likes of Dock Road, down at the bottom of the weights, to strike for the first time over fences having put in a number of good efforts in defeat, including when second at Taunton last month.

Domaine De L'isle is another who has fallen rapidly down the handicap - previously rated as high as 149 - but needs to find a new lease of life after being down the field in eighth at Doncaster earlier this month.

Venetia Williams includes two in the line-up, with four-time chase winner Don Herbager looking the more likely winner over veteran stablemate Achille.

In the Ashcroft Services Handicap Hurdle (3.45), David Pipe's Barrier Peaks takes on 14 rivals in search of a remarkable five-timer.

Image: Domaine De L'isle was previously rated in the high 140s

3.25 Sedgefield - The Questioner faces three in bid to get back to winning ways

Cheltenham Festival-winning trainers Oliver Greenall and Chris Guerriero got The Questioner off to a winning start over fences at Doncaster in January and will be hoping the seven-year-old can make it two from three in the Best Odds Guaranteed Daily At Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase (3.25).

The son of Ask was a good third at Bangor-On-Dee last time and should relish the three-mile-and-three-furlong test of stamina on what is likely to be soft conditions.

Dr Richard Newland's Wake Up Early looks the main threat if he handles the ground, having last won on summer ground at Market Rasen in May.

Course and distance winner Sir Apollo needs to get back on track after failing to finish last time, while the Ian Williams-trained Captain Tommy completes the field.

Two in-form rivals clash in the JTC Pizzalicious Handicap Chase (4.35) as recent Hexham winner Ex S'elance takes on Micky Hammond's hat-trick-seeking Trac.

Image: The Questioner made a winning start over fences at Doncaster

2.35 Saint-Cloud - Murphy's Pride Of America stars in Listed event

British raider Pride Of America heads to Saint-Cloud in search of Listed success in the Prix De La Porte De Madrid (2.35).

Amy Murphy's six-year-old has been an excellent servant for the yard, winning four times from seven starts, and has an excellent chance here according to the ratings.

The Good Man will have no stamina issues having won a Group Three over just shy of two miles, but needs to prove he is ready to go on a first start since September.

Christophe Ferland's Fasol is also making his seasonal reappearance having finished fourth in the Group Two Prix Chaudenay on Arc weekend.

Thursday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Chepstow, Sedgefield and Saint-Cloud all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, March 23.