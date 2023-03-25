Dubai World Cup night: Ryan Moore masterclass as Broome lands Dubai Gold Cup for Aidan O'Brien

Ryan Moore brilliantly timed his run to perfection as Broome ran down Siskany in a thrilling finish to the Dubai Gold Cup.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained seven-year-old has clocked up plenty of air miles on his travels since winning the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot in June.

Though subsequent sorties to North America, Ireland, France Japan and Doha had proved fruitless, Moore was back on board for the first time since the gelding's fine fourth in Group One Sword Dancer at Saratoga in August.

Trying two miles for the first time since finishing last of 13 in the British Champions Long Distance Cup in October 2020, Broome's stamina kicked in and he looked in need of every yard as Moore wore down William Buick's mount in the dying strides of the Group Two contest.

The 2021 Ascot Gold Cup winner Subjectivist, who had pulled too hard on his comeback in Saudi Arabia, had clearly come on for that and turned for home in front, easing past Quickthorn, but was quickly passed by Buick's mount, who kicked clear.

However, the Charlie Appleby-trained Siskany was just collared close home with the winner setting a new track record.

After unsaddling the 9/1 chance, Moore said: "He broke better and he travelled into it and just put his head down. He is a very brave horse - he's a Group One winner and has got high-class form.

"The pace was strong and we just had to wait for a bit of room at the top of the straight.

"He is so brave, though. He put his head down and gave me everything and it is just a pleasure to ride a horse like him.

"I did fancy him at the distance, but you are never quite sure until you come up here and do it.

"He is such a brave horse and always gives his best."

Japan's Derma Sotogake books Kentucky Derby ticket

Derma Sotogake dominated the UAE Derby - and booked his Kentucky Derby ticket - as Japanese raiders annexed the Group Two contest, providing the first four home.

Christophe Lemaire had the rail draw in the extended nine-furlong dirt contest and there was no hanging about on the Hidetaka Otonashi-trained son of American sire Mind Your Biscuits.

The lightly-raced colt had three dirt wins between a mile and nine furlongs in his home country, including taking a Group One at Kawasaki in November.

Image: Christophe Lemaire steered Derma Sotogake to a hugely impressive victory

A staying-on third in the Saudi Derby, Lemaire put his stamina to good use in a race that very few got into.

Derma Sotogake (4/1) travelled very sweetly on the front end, followed by Dura Erede, with Continuar tracking the first two and it remained that way throughout, as the Aidan O'Brien-trained Cairo failed to live with them when they kicked off the back stretch.

The winner left little doubt and Lemaire had barely moved a muscle with two furlongs to run, and his mount strode impressively clear for a five-and-a-half-length success.