Today on Sky Sports Racing: Flat season returns with Lincoln meeting at Doncaster taking centre stage

The Flat season roars back into action at Doncaster on Saturday with a star-studded Lincoln meeting, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.35 Doncaster - Al Mubhir, Montassib carry hopes of record-chasing Haggas

It looks a typically-competitive renewal of the Pertemps Network Lincoln (3.35) where trainer William Haggas saddles two of the 22 runners as he seeks a record-breaking fifth victory in the race.

Ante-post favourite Al Mubhir looks the pick of the Haggas pair with Andrea Atzeni booked on board the Haydock winner.

They will come from stall 10, the same starting point for Haggas' last winner of the race Addeybb in 2018.

Stablemate Montassib finished behind the reopposing Wanees at Haydock in September and will bid to reverse form on these better terms with a tongue-tie added.

The recently-gelded Awaal is another to note for Simon and Ed Crisford from stall 17. He was successful twice as a three-year-old and James Doyle keeps the ride.

George Boughey's Baradar won a Doncaster handicap on heavy ground when last seen in November and Kevin Stott takes the reins as part of his new retainer with owners Amo Racing.

3.00 Doncaster - Burke star El Caballo can get back on track

A strong field of 12 has assembled for the Pertemps Network Cammidge Trophy Stakes (3.00) headlined by Karl Burke's Group Two winner El Caballo.

The four-year-old enjoyed a fantastic start to 2022, winning four on the bounce, including the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock before disappointing at Royal Ascot, after which we did not see him again until now.

Two-time Stewards' Cup winner Commanche Falls is a regular fixture in these valuable six-furlong contests and ran a cracker to be second in the Ayr Gold Cup last year.

The Royal colours of His Majesty The King and The Queen Consort are represented by the Andrew Balding-trained King's Lynn, a Group Two winner of the Temple Stakes last year.

It is a race full of class but Richard Hannon's Ehraz may be one that is overlooked, having been gelded since winning a small-field contest at Newmarket at the end of last season.

Image: El Caballo riden by Clifford Lee (left) wins the Cazoo Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock

4.10 Doncaster - Unbeaten Poker Face the one to beat in the Mile

The Listed Pertemps Network Doncaster Mile Stakes (4.10) features a mix of improving four-year-olds and classy older horses.

Simon and Ed Crisford's Poker Face falls into the former category having gone unbeaten in three starts last year.

The most recent of those efforts saw Poker Face bolt up at Pontefract and the handicapper has reacted by raising him a whopping 15lb for this.

Andrew Balding's Imperial Fighter tried his luck at the very highest level last year, finishing just two-and-a-half lengths behind Native Trail in the Irish 2000 Guineas before finding the Prix Du Jockey Club too hot in June.

Hollie Doyle gets on board her old favourite Tempus for Archie Watson, who finished a good second to Chindit in this contest 12 months ago.

