Saturday racing tips: Weekend Winners team make Lincoln day selections at Doncaster live on Sky Sports Racing

The Pertemps Network Lincoln raises the curtain on the 2023 Flat season and the Weekend Winners team are back to preview a typically-competitive renewal at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by At The Races expert Declan Rix and BetVictor's Sam Boswell to look ahead to all the big races on Saturday, including a terrific supporting card which also features the Listed Cammidge Trophy and the Doncaster Mile.

Trainer William Haggas is seeking a record fifth Lincoln triumph and saddles two of the 22 runners, each of whom have caught the eye of the panel.

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Declan Rix…

"I'm hoping Montassib is going to win it for the William Haggas yard.

"There were a handful of horses you could have chosen but of the ones towards the fore in the market, he was the most overpriced.

"Straight-track racing seems to bring the best out of him as he is a strong traveller and I think going past the three-furlong pole he will be cruising.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player William Haggas will be hoping Al Mubhir or Montassib can make him the winning-most trainer of the Lincoln Handicap with a record fifth victory in Doncaster's feature on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing

"It's interesting that they are reaching for a first-time tongue tie so if that ekes out a little improvement then that's another plus.

"Haggas has got an incredible record in this race and although he has the favourite as well, I prefer this fella at the prices."

Declan's best bets! NAP - Foxes Tales (2.05 Kempton) - 11/2 Next best - Asjad (3.00 Doncaster) - 5/1 Longshot - Empirestateofmind (3.35 Doncaster) - 20/1

Sam Boswell…

"Declan has got the right trainer but I'm tipping the favourite here - Al Mubhir. I'm really excited about this horse in the context of this race.

"If you go back and look at his Haydock run, that was in similar conditions to those he'll encounter here.

"You tend to want a horse rated around 100 and he's not there yet, but I think he has the right profile for the race."

Sam's best bets! NAP - Tyrrhenian Sea (2.05 Kempton) - 11/2 Next best - Asjad (3.00 Doncaster) - 5/1 Longshot - Crafter (5.20 Doncaster) - SP

Kate Tracey…

"I was going round in circles about draw biases but I've come down on Atrium who is bidding for a belated hat-trick after winning his final two starts last season.

"In the Lincoln I always look for four-year-olds and the market is clearly doing that as well.

"I'm hoping Atrium can continue his progression after winning over course and distance last season.

"He'll handle the conditions just fine and looks capable of defying a 4lb rise."

Kate's best bets! NAP - Atrium (3.35 Doncaster) - 10/1 Next best - Baltimore Boy (2.25 Doncaster) - 7/1 Longshot - Yanifer (3.35 Doncaster) - 22/1

Watch the full episode of Weekend Winners, featuring tips and analysis for the Doncaster Mile, Cammidge Trophy and more on the At The Races YouTube channel.