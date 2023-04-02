Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster hosts day two of season-opening Lincoln meeting and Ascot holds final jumps card

April is a brilliant time of year for lovers of both Flat and jumps racing and that is emphasised on Sky Sports Racing this Sunday with excellent cards at Doncaster and Ascot, all live from 1.35pm.

3.20 Doncaster - Swayze & Blind Beggar contest big-field handicap

After the hustle and bustle of the Lincoln, Doncaster has attracted another full field of 22 for the Mental Health Awareness Handicap (3.20) over six furlongs.

Richard Spencer's Bernardo O'Reilly took the race last year and is back down to the same winning mark having gone winless since, with star apprentice Billy Loughnane an eye-catching booking.

Swayze is one of two horses who arrive having won their last outing, making a successful return on the all-weather at Newcastle last month.

Michael Appleby's Blind Beggar ended a long losing run at Southwell in December before scoring again at Chelmsford when last seen in February.

The Tim Easterby-trained Hyperfocus is a consistent type in these six-furlong affairs and should give another good effort on his first start as a nine-year-old.

Jockey Neil Callan will be sharing the weighing room for the first time with son Jack, who makes his debut on George Boughey's Star Angel in the opening race, the Flat Is Back At Doncaster Amateur Jockeys' Handicap (1.35).

Image: Bernardo O'Reilly, ridden by jockey David Egan (left), on the way to winning the Jaguar Land Rover Doncaster JCT600 Handicap

3.35 Ascot - Skelton's Frere D'armes seeks hat-trick over fences

Frere D'armes will aim to keep his unbeaten record over fences intact at Ascot on Sunday when he takes on eight in the feature LK Bennett Handicap Chase (3.35).

The six-year-old has looked at home over the larger obstacles with victories at Kempton and Newbury but will need to improve again now upped in class.

Jonjo O'Neill's Prince Escalus scored twice at Hereford last year and got back to winning ways at Wetherby in February.

Top-weight Dolos put in a good display to be second in the Grade Two Haldon Gold Cup earlier this season but needs to bounce back from a disappointing outing at Sandown last time in a race which was named in his honour.

Image: Frere D'Armes and Harry Skelton on their way to victory at Newbury

4.45 Ascot - Track favourite Larry back for Moore team

The Memberships At Ascot Veterans' Handicap Chase (4.45) features some recognisable faces among the field over three miles.

Gary Moore's Larry loves it at the track, landing a nice prize over course and distance on his reappearance in November and made a good impression over three miles and two furlongs at Newbury last month.

Two For Gold picked up the valuable Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield last year, going on to run in the Grand National and now steps back up in trip after looking outpaced in the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival.

Image: Coko Beach and Two For Gold (left) set a strong pace in the 2022 Grand National

Wishing And Hoping has been a valiant servant for Melanie Rowley, winning the Veterans Series Final at Sandown in January before finding things too tough in the Listed Premier Chase at Kelso.

The Royal Ascot Racing Club Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (3.00) includes five from the Boodles at Cheltenham with Mr Freedom (fifth) and Afadil (eighth) the pick of those, along with the well-backed Bad from the Ben Pauling team.

Watch every race from Doncaster and Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, April 2.