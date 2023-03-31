Saturday racing tips: At The Races expert Declan Rix picks out four to follow at Doncaster live on Sky Sports Racing

At The Races expert Declan Rix takes a good look through the Flat season opener at Doncaster with four to follow on the card, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Flat is back and the 2023 British season gets under way at Doncaster on Saturday on what is likely to be testing ground.

The previous cold weather means there is not a great grass covering in parts, reportedly, while the rain obviously means stamina, as much as speed, will be a factor.

Your guess is as good as mine as how that will affect Saturday's results and also what part of the track jockeys will elect to race on, but below, are a trio of horses I am hoping can get off to a flyer. Good luck!

ARTHUR'S REALM

(2.25 Doncaster - Pertemps Network Spring Mile Handicap)

Last year's winner is back to defend his crown off a 9lb higher mark in what is likely to shape up as a contrasting contest compared to 2022. For a start, a much bigger field has assembled on what will be softer ground, but none of that should hinder ARTHUR'S REALM who continued his progress after winning this race last year and looks to have solid each-way claims this time.

On his penultimate run of the campaign last year, Ed Dunlop's inmate finished third in a solid handicap on soft ground over this course and distance, his run worth upgrading having sat closer to the strong pace than most and getting to the front sooner than ideal, before being picked off late.

With Saturday's ground likely to ride similar, the key to his chance could be his run 15 days previous. On going likely to not only test stamina, but fitness, horses with a run under their belt could be favoured. Here's hoping so for this son of Camelot.

Image: Arthur's Realm won the Spring Mile Handicap last year

ASJAD

(3.00 Doncaster - Pertemps Network Cammidge Trophy Stakes)

ASJAD proved last season he could again run well fresh and also handle soft British ground. In a race that looks more competitive than the current market suggests, especially if favourites El Caballo and Commanche Falls fail to show their true worth on Saturday's slow surface, young trainer James Horton's inmate looks worth chancing at a bigger price.

This five-year-old has been steadily progressive throughout his lightly-raced career thus far, although needs to improve again here, but the combination of his liking for Doncaster; soft ground and his ability to win first-time out means Saturday may well be the right time to catch him.

Two times the son of Iffraaj has won here on Town Moor in four starts, a neck second also achieved, so with him drawn close to race favourite and possible pace-setter El Caballo, he can hopefully pick up the pieces late under Danny Tudhope.

MONTASSIB

(3.35 Doncaster - Pertemps Network Lincoln)

The smooth-travelling MONTASSIB is one of many you could fancy in what is a hugely-competitive Heritage Handicap, but his sweet ability to cruise and ground versatility should hold him in great stead here.

The son of Exceed And Excel often catches the eye in races, doing things easily before maybe just lacking the class and gears of some, late in his races, but Saturday's soft ground may well blunt those pacier types, hopefully helping the William Haggas inmate go close.

It remains to be seen if his draw in stall 21 is a positive - I do have slight doubts looking at my pace map - but his hold-up style is a positive should jockey Cieren Fallon need to switch to the far side of the track.

As a lightly-raced five-year-old from a top yard who do well in this race, he looks to have strong each-way claims if the contest pans out nicely for him.

Trainer Dominic Ffrench Davis is hoping to cash in on an exciting link-up with powerful owner Amo Racing and get the season off to a flying start with Valadero in the Brocklesby at Doncaster on Saturday

IMPERIAL FIGHTER

(4.10 Doncaster - Pertemps Network Doncaster Mile Stakes)

Likely short-priced favourite Poker Face is the horse to beat, as he puts his unbeaten-in-three record on the line, but he does go up in class while dropping in trip and running on the softest ground he's ever encountered, meaning, he makes the market for others in terms of a bet.

This is the easiest race IMPERIAL FIGHTER has encountered in quite a while, having bumped heads with the likes of Coroebus, Native Trail and Luxembourg over the last couple of seasons. His ability to handle soft ground isn't in question either, as his debut victory at Goodwood and Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes fifth suggest.

Trainer Andrew Balding gelded his inmate back in August which can hopefully eke out further improvement, while Andrea Atzeni takes the ride, with not many better than him at riding on Town Moor. On his first start of the season, hopefully the Balding team have him ready to go.

