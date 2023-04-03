Today on Sky Sports Racing: William Haggas team with potential star at Lingfield

It wouldn’t be a shock if William Haggas has a Group filly in Sea Flawless who bids to remain unbeaten at Lingfield, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.45 Lingfield - Sea Flawless can remain flawless

Sea Flawless looked a potential star in the making when winning at Newcastle back in February so will be fully expected to deliver in the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Novice Stakes (2:45).

She only faces three rivals, two of which are rated in the 70s in Capstan and Explorers Way so that should give a fair indication of her ability at this early stage.

The Sea The Stars filly is a full sister to the classy Group horse Al Aasy.

7.30 Newcastle - Reopposing rivals at Gosforth Park

The Spreadex Sports Get £40 In Bonuses Handicap (7:30) will be tricky to solve, although several of these runners have been out against each other in the last fortnight.

Nigel Tinkler's As If By Chance finished ahead of Mighty Power and Ron O and that form could be enough to pick up victory here - Rowan Scott takes the ride.

Hugo Palmer's How Impressive is also one that needs nothing with first time cheekpieces.

8.00 Newcastle - Saracen Head leads hot handicap

Another race that'll be tough to work out, the talkSPORT Download The App Handicap (8:00) could be between two interesting handicap debutants.

Saracen Head was third last time for Hugo Palmer and ought to have a bit to improvement in him as well as Beelzebub for James Ferguson.

That rival won at Chelmsford back in December and has been given a mark of 75 which looks workable.

Watch every race from Lingfield and Newcatle on Monday 3 April, live on Sky Sports Racing.