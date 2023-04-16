Grand National: Trainer Sandy Thomson blames 'ignorant' protesters for Hill Sixteen's fatal fall

Trainer Sandy Thomson has blamed 'ignorant' animal rights protesters for the fatal fall of Hill Sixteen in yesterday's Grand National.

The race was delayed by 15 minutes at Aintree after several protesters attempted to enter the racecourse itself and fix themselves to fences and railing.

That led to a total of 118 arrests being made at the track and away from the premises, with the race - won by Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox - getting under way at 5:27pm.

Image: Police officers respond to Animal Rising activists attempting to invade the race course ahead of the Randox Grand National

Hill Sixteen - trained by Thomson - suffered a fatal fall at the first fence, with the Scottish handler describing the horse as "hyper" due to the protests, leading to the horse falling for the first time in his career.

"It's not good," Thomson told the Racing Post. "He got absolutely hyper and we washed him off. They haven't a bloody clue what they're doing.

"He just hasn't taken off at the first fence; he's got so bloody hyper because of the carry on.

"Unfortunately, it's a statistic we're all trying to avoid. He's jumped round here twice and never had a bother. I don't know when he last fell.

Image: Derek Fox and Corach Rambler won the delayed race

"I know how ignorant these people are and they haven't a bloody clue. They just cause more problems than they ever solve."

Hill Sixteen was the third racehorse to die during the Grand National meeting, following the death of Dark Raven after racing earlier on Saturday afternoon and Envoye Special who died on Thursday, during the first day of the three-day festival.

Roly Owers, the chief executive of charity World Horse Welfare, said in a statement: "Yesterday was a very sad day.

"From Aintree to television screens across the world, this year's meet was difficult to watch. The loss of Envoye Special, Dark Raven and Hill Sixteen is heart-breaking and we offer our condolences to their connections who we know will be devastated.

"Whilst it is true that accidents can happen anywhere - and the risks can never be removed altogether - jump racing poses specific risks that it has a responsibility to relentlessly reduce wherever possible.

"It is clear to us that despite the changes made by Aintree and racing to date, much more needs to be done."

Hill Sixteen had completed on both runs over the National fences previously, including when second in the 2021 Becher Chase.

Two further horses involved in the Grand National, Recite A Prayer and Cape Gentleman, were taken onto the horse ambulance with updates expected today.

Dickon White, north west regional director for the Jockey Club said: "Hill Sixteen was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals during the Grand National, but sadly sustained a fatal injury. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections.

"Recite A Prayer and Cape Gentleman were assessed on course by veterinary teams. Both horses walked onto the horse ambulance for further assessment in the stables. Further updates will be provided in due course."

In a statement, Peta UK said notorious fences such as the Chair, Becher's Brook and the Canal Turn cause "horrific and often fatal injuries" almost every year.

"Every time horses are forced to jump over these excessively high obstacles, it puts tremendous pressure on their slender front legs and they risk broken legs, necks and backs," it added.

"Even those who make it off the track alive are likely to suffer. Thousands of horses - including 'spent' thoroughbreds and those who don't 'make the grade' - are discarded like used betting slips every year."

Student Sarah McCaffrey, who was one of those disrupting the track said: "I know everyone coming to Aintree to view the races today would say they love the horses; however, the suffering experienced by them should shock us all.

"That's why I've decided to put my body between those horses and death on the racecourse, rather than gamble with their lives."