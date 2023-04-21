Weekend Winners: Big-priced course specialist to shine in Scottish National, says Declan Rix

Take a swing at a price is the advice of At The Races expert Declan Rix on the latest Weekend Winners episode ahead of the Scottish Grand National.

Recent winners of Scotland's biggest race include Takingrisks at 25/1 in 2019 and Joe Farrell in 2018, although last year the well-fancied Win My Wings proved too good at 13/2 for Christian Williams.

And that has convinced At The Races pundit Declan Rix to dig down into the market for the Ayr feature and pick out one at a big price.

"Don't be afraid to have a go at a big price here - there's been plenty of big price winners of this in recent years with a 33/1 and some 25/1 shots," Rix told the Weekend Winners Digital Show.

"The pin came down on Elvis Mail who is unexposed over this distance and could be worth a go over this short of trip.

"He's got a love affair with two tracks this horse - Ayr and Kelso. He's been to Ayr six times and won three times so that's another little feather in his cap.

"He just looked in great order when he won at Kelso the last day. I loved how he travelled through the race, got into contention very easily and under Bruce Lynn he travelled all over the runner-up who had been in good form.

"As well, he lengthened away after the last and pricked his ears so I don't think he was a tired horse.

"Trained by Nick Alexander, he had a quiet spell earlier this season which I'm hoping means he's a bit fresher.

"The biggest worry is the first fence because he's wild! If he makes it over the first he'll run well."