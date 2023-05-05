Weekend Winners: Chaldean could be the miler to target in 2000 Guineas says Declan Rix

The Weekend Winners team bagged a treble of winning best bets last weekend and At The Races expert Declan Rix is back with his 2000 Guineas selection.

All three selections delivered last week, including Al Mubhir for Declan Rix who was far too good for his rivals at Leicester, winning by over four lengths.

It's Classics this week and the eye is firmly focused on Newmarket action, with Auguste Rodin the likely favourite for Aidan O'Brien in the 2000 Guineas (Saturday, 4.40pm).

Image: Dettori with a flying dismount after winning the Dewhurst on Chaldean

Despite his very likeable profile, Rix is taking on the Ballydoyle team with Andrew Balding's Chaldean, who won the Dewhurst last season and subsequently was the subject of a dramatic unseat of Frankie Dettori in the Greenham Stakes.

"It's going to be Chaldean for me," said Rix on the Weekend Winners Digital Show. "If you look at the market with Auguste Rodin, Little Big Bear, Sakheer and out of all of those, he's probably going to be the most natural miler.

"I loved what he did last season. Every time he got to the track he got better and better and obviously he won the Dewhurst on his final start.

Image: Auguste Rodin wins at Doncaster in stunning fashion for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien

"He has a lovely way of going this horse, he looks happy to be a racehorse - gets out, cruises high, ears pricked and loving life.

"So I'm hoping that kind of forward going will be suited to Newmarket as well.

"He's obviously by Frankel and he's got that Frankel in him - he's got that relentless nature to him.

"Look, he's just a very good horse and winners of the Dewhurst do well in this race. Andrew Balding was interviewed on Sky Sports Racing earlier this week and seemed very happy with him.

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"It's not an ideal preparation unseating in the Greenham but maybe in some ways that was a blessing in disguise because the ground was very soft, towards heavy as Newbury that day so maybe he didn't have as hard a race as possible.

"I do like him - he could be the most natural miler out of all of those."

Watch the Weekend Winners Digital Show HERE