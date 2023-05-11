Derby and Oaks Trials: Who has impressed for Epsom Classics and horses with questions still to answer at Lingfield

For Flat trainers with dreams of Classic glory at Epsom, May is a month of equal parts excitement and trepidation as their potential Derby and Oaks contenders are truly put to the test.

This week, all eyes are on Sky Sports Racing with key trials at Chester's May Festival and Lingfield Park, while some of the best milers in Europe battle it out in the French Guineas at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

We have already seen Savethelastdance race clear at the top of the Oaks market after a breath-taking performance on the Roodee, but will she be able to reproduce that on the Downs? And who else could make their case this weekend?

Derby - Can Military Order earn Epsom favouritism?

The Derby picture has been blown wide open in recent days following the disappointing effort of long-time ante-post favourite Auguste Rodin in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Aidan O'Brien's colt had been as short as 6/4 for the Derby but was pushed out to 5/1 after what his trainer described as a "non-event".

It was positive at least to hear the Ballydoyle master confirm Auguste Rodin remains on course for Epsom and if anyone can be trusted to get a horse to bounce back to form it is the record eight-time Derby-winning trainer.

Those with ante-post tickets of 6/4 or similar might be feeling a little bruised after last week's showing but, should they retain the faith, then his current price looks worth another go.

The obvious danger is the wave of new rivals Auguste Rodin could line-up against over the mile-and-a-half trip.

Frankie Dettori is hoping the rain falls at Epsom for Derby favourite Arrest after an impressive victory in the Chester Vase on Wednesday

First to make their case against him was Arrest, a taking winner of Wednesday's Chester Vase under Frankie Dettori.

Sent off 10/11 favourite for what looked a relatively weak renewal of the Group Three contest, John and Thady Gosden's runner made light work of his four rivals, beating O'Brien's Adelaide River by six-and-a-half lengths, to go joint-favourite with Auguste Rodin.

The major question mark for Arrest at Epsom, which was openly admitted by both Dettori and the Gosdens, is the ground, with the son of Frankel relishing the soft conditions at Chester.

Despite the recent rain across the country, it is impossible to know what the going stick will say come Saturday June 3, so you are taking your chances that Arrest will even make the start.

Image: Arrest comes home to win the Chester Vase comfortably

Arrest's victory also resulted in some each-way support for Charlie Johnston's Dubai Mile, who finished a head in front of his rival in the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud last year.

He is another who seemingly needs the rain to keep falling in the next few weeks but, should that happen, there is a good case to be made at odds of 12/1 (Sky Bet), particularly after a pleasing reappearance when fifth behind Chaldean in the 2000 Guineas over a trip the team has admitted was on the short side for their star.

O'Brien was also successful in Thursday's Listed Dee Stakes with San Antonio and he could join the Ballydoyle string at Epsom, with bookmakers cutting him from 50/1 to 25/1 after victory over Alder.

As family connections go, you cannot get much better than Military Order, who is a full brother to 2021 Derby hero Adayar for the same connections - Charlie Appleby and Godolphin.

Latest Derby odds (Sky Bet) Auguste Rodin (5/1) Arrest (5/1) Military Order (7/1) Flying Honours (10/1) Sprewell (12/1) Dubai Mile (12/1) BAR - 20/1

Having been a smart winner of two Newmarket novice events either side of a winter break, he looks set to put his Classic credentials on the line in Saturday's Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes, live on Sky Sports Racing.

A switch to the all-weather surface following waterlogging of the turf track is far from ideal, but an impressive performance will soon see his current price of 7/1 disappear.

Sprewell (12/1) is another to have impressed this month by landing the Leopardstown Derby Trial, but he too appears best suited with cut in the ground.

Should Arrest not get his ground, the Gosden team could turn to Slipofthepen (20/1) - owned by His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen - as their main Derby hope.

The dual Kempton winner is among the entries for Sunday's French 2000 Guineas, known locally as the Prix Poule d'Essai des Poulains, at ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing.

It is, though, a rather unlikely and lightly trod route to the Derby, with the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot or the French Derby the usual next step.

Image: Savethelastdance obliterates her rivals in the Cheshire Oaks

Oaks - Savethelastdance looks very hard to oppose

While the Derby market may have lost its clear favourite, the Oaks gained one at Chester on Wednesday as Savethelastdance obliterated her rivals in the Cheshire Oaks.

O'Brien's filly was available at 8/1 at the start of the week and those tickets look worth their weight in gold, with bookmakers now offering a general 13/8.

Connections confirmed straight away it would be all roads to Epsom, and, while she seems to favour soft ground conditions, there is definitely enough talent in her locker to handle whatever the weather throws her way next month.

Winning owner Paul Smith says it is all road to the Oaks at Epsom after Savethelastdance bolted up at Chester in the Cheshire Oaks on Wednesday

Her victory also took the attention quickly away from recent Newmarket scorer Infinite Cosmos (7/1), particularly with trainer Sir Michael Stoute suggesting the Oaks could come too soon.

Sea Of Roses could star in Saturday's Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield and could be a worthwhile each-way play for the main event at 22/1.

Andrew Balding's filly has some eye-catching form in the book, having chased home Arrest on debut before beating Infinite Cosmos on soft ground at Doncaster in October.

She reappeared in the Group Three Prix Penelope at Saint-Cloud last month when a credible second behind hot favourite Pensee Du Jour.

Latest Oaks betting (Sky Bet) Savethelastdance (13/8) Infinite Cosmos (7/1) Running Lion (7/1) Never Ending Story (10/1) Mawj (12/1) Bluestocking (14/1) BAR - 16/1

This weekend's trial looks a lot more winnable for Sea Of Roses and she could well be a lot shorter for Epsom come Saturday evening.

Running Lion (7/1) could add to a strong Epsom squad for the Gosden team having also impressed at Newmarket's Guineas meeting.

O'Brien's Never Ending Story is also relatively short in the betting for Epsom at 10/1 and could be another heading to Paris this weekend for the French 1000 Guineas, although her stamina would be a serious concern over an extra four furlongs in the Oaks.

