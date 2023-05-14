Poule d'Essai des Pouliches: Blue Rose Cen blossoms in French 1000 Guineas success for Christopher Head

Blue Rose Cen further enhanced her tall reputation with a clear-cut success in the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp.

Christopher Head's filly had won each of her three previous starts over the course and distance, including a Group One success in last season's Prix Marcel Boussac on Arc weekend.

Having looked as good as ever on her reappearance in last month's Prix de la Grotte, Blue Rose Cen was a hot favourite to provide her trainer with a first Classic win and delivered in style.

Ridden by Aurelien Lemaitre, the daughter of Churchill sat in the slipstream of the pacesetting Sauterne for much of the way before being asked for her effort in the straight.

The response was not immediate, with Blue Rose Cen taking a while to find top gear, but once she did she propelled herself clear of her rivals and was well on top at the line.

Lindy came through to beat Sauterne to the runner-up spot, with Aidan O'Brien's Never Ending Story and the Karl Burke-trained Swingalong both unable to get involved in the finish.

Head told Sky Sports Racing: "I'm lucky enough to have a good horse to go into a Classic race and she is brilliant.

"It's been a dream for me to train her, all throughout the season as a two-year-old and now at three. "I'm speechless as you dream about winning these races and when it happens you're a bit surprised.

"Everything had been done to go into the race and I'm very happy this plan worked well."

Coral make Blue Rose Cen their 2-1 market leader to complete a Classic double in the French Oaks, the Prix de Diane, while Paddy Power have her as a 3-1 co-favourite alongside Andre Fabre's Pensee Du Jour and John and Thady Gosden's recent Newmarket victor Running Lion.

"We have been seeing her change tactics and being able to wait, so I can't wait to see that over a further distance," Head added. "That (Prix de Diane) is the idea. Aurelien said she's a star."