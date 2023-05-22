Betfred Derby: Frankie Dettori not feeling the pressure for final Epsom Classic ride on Arrest for John Gosden

Frankie Dettori insists the pressure is off for his final ride in the Betfred Derby after taking Epsom contender Arrest for a spin on the Downs.

The 52-year-old jockey is enjoying a fine last year in the saddle and will partner John and Thady Gosden's leading fancy in the Classic next month.

Arrest is currently a 9/2 shot for the race after impressing with victory in the Chester Vase.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing at the Derby Festival Gallops Morning, Dettori said: "I am very relaxed because I have nothing left to prove.

"I know it's my last year and I'm enjoying every moment. I've got five months left so every day I'm trying to get the best out of it.

"To go into Epsom this year with a chance in the Derby and the Oaks [Soul Sister] is beyond my dreams and I'm super excited. Win, lose or draw, I've got to make the most of it.

"Even if it wasn't my last Derby it would be emotional. It's our Super Bowl, our Wimbledon, our Monaco Grand Prix. It means everything to us."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Gosden's Derby contender Arrest stretched his legs at Epsom on Monday with Dettori on board

Reflecting on Arrest's workout, Dettori added: "He felt good. The key is to get him used to Tattenham Corner, which is a key moment in the Derby and the only time the horse has to run flat out down the hill.

"He's a big unit but he adapted to it very well and was well organised. It gives me piece of mind. It's all systems go.

"He's getting better with every week that passes. He won his trial very well and I go into my last Derby with a shot."

There is no sign of Dettori slowing as the clock counts down to his final-ever ride, with the Italian flying straight into Epsom from his native country after winning the Premio Carlo d'Alessio on Sunday.

"I'm in more demand now I'm stopping than I was when I was in full flight," Dettori said. "I'm trying to do as much as I can because it's my last push."

Gosden: Dettori might be off, but I'm going nowhere!

John Gosden had Epsom all to himself on Monday as Oaks hopeful Running Lion, ridden by Oisin Murphy, joined her stablemate for a workout.

Running Lion is third in the betting at 8/1 behind favourite Savethelastdance and fellow Gosden runner Soul Sister.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trainer John Gosden was pleased with Running Lion's Epsom workout as he aims two at next month's Classic to take on Ryan Moore and favourite Savethelastdance

Gosden told Sky Sports Racing: "When they're not very experienced and tall, leggy types, it's a lovely opportunity to come and get a feel for it.

"Arrest is a big boy and I couldn't be more pleased with him. Going around Chester is not an easy thing but he handled that well.

"The hustle and bustle of a Derby might be difficult but Frankie knows him well.

"I was very pleased with Running Lion as she finished very strong on soft ground.

"Her pedigree doesn't scream a mile and a half, but there's only one way to find out. You can't rehearse it at home. We've got two very good fillies for it.

"Take nothing away from the favourite. I was with Ryan (Moore) on the plane and tried to put him off, but he likes her an awful lot."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former champion jockey Oisin Murphy is hoping Running Lion's stamina will hold up at Epsom as he dreams of Oaks glory

Gosden has 11 Classic victories to his name, with his last Derby success coming from Golden Horn back in 2015.

With son Thady now on board as joint-licence holder, the Gosden pair are searching for an emotional triumph.

"It would be wonderful if we could do it together but we know the game well enough to know it'll be tough," Gosden said. "Thady is very mature for his years and keeps me on my toes. He's not letting the old man slow down much!"

Asked if there had been any thought of retirement and a full handover of power, Gosden senior said: "Absolutely not. I like working with him and as long as he doesn't find me too conservative and boring, we're very happy together."