Today on Sky Sports Racing: Exciting newcomer for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin on show at Yarmouth on Wednesday

Yarmouth has been used to launch the careers of many Newmarket-based superstars over the years and there could one or two lurking on Wednesday’s eight-race card, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.10 Yarmouth - Frankel colt State Of Desire an exciting debutant

The last three winners of the British EBF 40th Anniversary Novice Stakes (3.10) have gone on to feature at Royal Ascot and there are a number of big yards set to unleash a young star this week.

Charlie Appleby's State Of Desire cost 400,000gns as a yearling and will make his debut under William Buick over six furlongs.

The Frankel colt is the first foal out of a half-sister to the smart Bluestocking, who is in the frame for this year's Oaks at Epsom.

Churchill colt El Bodon is related to Listed winner Pillow Talk and catches the eye for the Jane Chapple-Hyam and Marcio Ghiani combination.

Mart is a half-brother experienced sprinter Ornate and former Norfolk Stakes runner Saayerr so is noteworthy on his first career start for Michael Bell and Hector Crouch.

Race winners in recent years… 2019 - Maxi Boy (8th in Coventry Stakes) 2020 – No race 2021 – Tolstoy (10th in Coventry Stakes) 2022 – Faisal Road (13th in Chesham Stakes)

3.40 Yarmouth - Boughey & Buick team up with newcomer Mantra

George Boughey and the Highclere Racing team have combined with some extremely talented fillies in recent times, none more so than last year's 1000 Guineas star Cachet, and they will be hoping Mantra can reach similar heights.

The daughter of Tamayuz cost £160,000 at the Goffs Breeze-Ups last month and represents a stable with a 20 per cent strike-rate with their two-year-olds so far this year.

Buick takes the ride on Mantra in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (3.40), while Liklelady (Ben Curtis) and Happy Tears (Kevin Stott) complete a three-strong team from the Boughey yard.

John and Thady Gosden's Jiwin is another to note having been purchased for 170,000gns at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Ups.

Image: George Boughey hands a first start to expensive purchase Mantra

6.50 Southwell - West's Noahthirtytwored can continue smart progression

There are seven jumps contests to enjoy from Southwell on Wednesday where Noahthirtytwored looks well placed to score for the second time over fences in the Download Fitzdares For Free Race Streaming Handicap Chase (6.50).

Adam West's seven-year-old recorded four victories over hurdles between April and July last year, seemingly relishing the good summer ground, as was also the case when winning at 10/1 on chase debut at Newton Abbot.

After being pitched in deep at Cheltenham next time, out-running his 100/1 odds, West gave his runner a nice break and a good performance behind Raffle Ticket at Worcester last time should have put him spot on for this.

The main challenge could well come from course and distance winner Sir Tivo, who ran well on his reappearance over hurdles last month.

