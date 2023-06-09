Today on Sky Sports Racing: Siskany and High Definition to battle it out in New York for Belmont Gold Cup

Following some top domestic action from Brighton and Bath on Friday, the Sky Sports Racing cameras focus on the Belmont Gold Cup, all live from 2pm.

10.47 Belmont - Siskany out for Stateside success

Charlie Appleby and William Buick are a force to be reckoned with when they head across the pond on a big-race prize-money raid.

That certainly looks to be the case with Siskany in the Grade Two Belmont Gold Cup (10.47pm) as they take on 12 rivals.

The five-year-old was last seen finishing a disappointing fifth behind Giavellotto when sent off 9/4 joint-favourite for the Yorkshire Cup and will try to record his first win over two miles.

Joseph O'Brien landed this $250k prize two years ago with Baron Samedi and the young trainer turns this time to High Definition.

After having a novice hurdling campaign through the winter, the one-time Derby favourite now turns his attentions back to the flat hoping to repay some of the £350,000 paid for him last October, with Jose Ortiz taking the mount.

Barbara Minshall's British Royalty finished runner-up in this race last year and looks the pick of the home team.

Image: High Definition is switching back to the flat after a spell over hurdles

6.38 Bath - Revenue aiming for smooth flight after goose drama

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Revenue is perhaps a tad unlucky not to be arriving unbeaten for the British EBF 40th Anniversary Restricted Novice Stakes (6.38) after running into a goose at Windsor last time.

The Profitable colt was well backed as 11/10 favourite on that occasion and should be capable of getting back to winning ways under Charlie Bishop.

Empire Of Light cost £52,000 and has the pedigree to excel as a two-year-old for the Charlie Johnston team. He is a full brother to Group Two winner Kessaar and should not be ignored on debut.

Brian Meehan's Toca Madera finished strongly on debut over five furlongs here 14 days ago and should appreciate the extra distance under Kieran Shoemark.

4.00 Brighton - Junoesque seeks ninth course victory

Junoesque could join a special club with a ninth career victory at Brighton if John Gallagher's old star can land the At The Races App Form Study Handicap (4.00), his 25th start at the track.

The nine-year-old mare will need to improve on her last two efforts when failing to get close to the winner but she is dropping down to a more generous mark with each defeat.

Top weight Glenister looks the most likely winner as Sir Mark Prescott's lightly-raced four-year-old seeks a hat-trick under Thore Hammer Hansen.

Dual course winner Largo Bay is the main danger but needs to bounce back to form after a poor showing last month.

Brighton all-time leaders Pour La Victoire - 11 wins; 36 runs Shikari's Son - 9 wins; 17 runs Roy Rocket - 9 wins; 31 runs Junoesque - 8 wins; 24 runs

