Royal Ascot: Highfield Princess and Manaccan ready to take on world's best sprinters in King's Stand Stakes

Trainers John Quinn and John Ryan insist their King’s Stand contenders are ready to take on the very best sprinters in the world at Royal Ascot.

Quinn's Highfield Princess and Ryan's Manaccan look set to feature in a star-studded field, which includes Australian filly Coolangatta and US raider Cannonball.

Highfield Princess is the early 5/2 favourite after a pleasing return in the Listed 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes at York last month.

The six-year-old will step back to five furlongs before a possible return later in the week for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

"I was very pleased with her at York because you never know from year to year," Quinn told Sky Sports Racing. "She showed great enthusiasm and great will for racing but just got outrun in the last 50 yards by a fitter animal on the day.

"She doesn't blow you away at home but she's well in herself and fit. We're looking forward to next week.

"She's very versatile and very tough. We'd love to run her in the King's Stand but she's also in later in the week. We'll jump Tuesday's hurdle first and then if she wins or runs well we'll consider the Saturday if she's okay."

King's Stand Stakes - latest odds Highfield Princess - 5/2 Coolangatta - 9/2 Dramatised - 6/1 Manaccan - 9/1 Cannonball - 10/1 Ladies Church - 12/1

Asked about the strength of the potential opposition, Quinn added: "I greatly respect the field. You have horses coming from all over the world which is fantastic.

"It's the biggest and best flat meeting in the world so people are going to send their very best horses.

"They say the Australian filly Coolangatta is very good and she looks it. There's a lot of very decent horses in the field but our girl has run well there twice so we're looking forward to it."

Quinn’s Royal Ascot squad… JM Jungle (Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes) - “He’s been running really well but didn’t handle the track at Epsom. I’d love to get him in the handicap.” Breege – (Sandringham Stakes) “She ran well in the Irish 1000 Guineas and this will be calmer waters. She’ll have come on for that run and I’d hope she’d have a chance.” Mr Wagyu (Wokingham) - “He ran very well in it last year and did well at Epsom. Things didn’t work out at Haydock but he was drawn on the wrong side it turned out. I’d like him to sneak in and he’d have a squeak.”

'Manaccan has earned the right to compete'

While Quinn is no stranger to top level success, victory for Manaccan would mean a first Group One title for Newmarket-based Ryan.

His stable star, who runs in the colours of Newsells Park Stud for former Tottenham star Ossie Ardiles' syndicate, found conditions against him in the Group Three Palace House Stakes at Newmarket on his seasonal reappearance.

"He's always been a very professional horse to deal with and as a full horse you always worry they might bubble over but he never has done," Ryan told Sky Sports Racing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trainer John Ryan is confident of booking the services of Frankie Dettori to ride his King's Stand contender Manaccan at Royal Ascot next week.

"Even the other day at the Palace House Stakes when the ground went against him and Frankie had to come all the way across the track, he battled all the way to the line. He wears his heart on his sleeve and tries his best for you.

"He's been versatile as well and can perform on different ground but you'd imagine on the first day of Royal Ascot they'll have it as best they can."

Manaccan also boasts plenty of strong Ascot form, having finished a close fifth in last year's Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes before returning to win twice at the track later in the season.

Ryan’s Royal Ascot squad… The X O (Commonwealth Cup) - “This has been the plan. He ran very well in one of the trial races and was doing his best work at the end. We did look at the Jersey but at this moment we’re keen to stick with the Commonwealth Cup. He’s in good order and has strengthened up nicely.” First Emperor (Ascot Stakes) - “We’d love to run in the Ascot Stakes but whether his handicap mark will allow him to be there is the question mark. We hoped we’d win at the weekend but got a bit unlucky in running and finished third. He’s got two-and-a-half miles stamped all over him and will love the ground.”

"For a small team like ourselves it is a big day," Ryan added. "You don't get too many chances to have a crack at a Group One. He's earned the right to be there.

"Graham Smith-Bernal [owner of Newsells Park Stud] has supported me all the way through and allowed us to take this chance.

"He's a young pretender when it comes to the race. There's a few in there with some more miles on the clock and more experience but everything our lad has done has stepped him up to take a race like this on.

"He has excellent form at Ascot and that can sometimes be an extra bit of armour for us. At this moment, we're very happy with where we are and hopefully he'll do us proud."