Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth and Worcester the focus of attention on busy Thursday

The action is coming thick and fast on Sky Sports Racing with a competitive card from Yarmouth followed by eight races at Worcester on Thursday evening.

6.50 Worcester - Listed winner Martello Sky headlines Novice Handicap Chase

Talented Listed-winning mare Martello Sky has a second start for Dr Richard Newland from top weight in the pure-protection.co.uk Insurance For: Health, Wealth, Life Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (6.50).

The seven-year-old concedes weight all round having made an unconvincing chase debut at Uttoxeter when last seen and now has something to prove.

Both Ballybegg and Silver Sheen have not convinced in previous starts over fences, so perhaps chasing debutant The Bomber Liston is the one to watch for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville.

The seven-year-old won on his return from wind surgery in 2021 and having had another recent wind procedure, lightning could strike twice.

Chase debutant My Bobby Dazzler completes the field and could be dangerous to overlook based on some useful form over hurdles.

Image: Ballybegg in winning action over hurdles at Uttoxeter

7.20 Worcester - Shantou Express meets Nicholls and Henderson challengers

Kim Bailey's Shantou Express tops five runners in a competitive renewal of the David Hewston Memorial Handicap Hurdle (7.20), given a 6lb rise for his recent win at Stratford.

David Bass retains the ride but having made all and dictated a steady pace that day he may face a tougher task here.

Both Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson are represented by Hell Red and Scarpia respectively, with the former having ran poorly returned to hurdles last time out while the latter sports a first-time tongue tie.

Polish is back with Fergal O'Brien after a stint on the flat with John Gallagher, while Alastair Ralph's Butler's Brief completes the field.

Image: Scarpia (right) on the gallops at Nicky Henderson's Seven Barrows yard

4.10 Yarmouth - Haggas' Eastern Charm handed big chance to win again

William Haggas' Eastern Charm looks to have been handed a great chance to get back to winning ways in the QuinnBet Best Odds Guaranteed 'Confined' Classified Stakes (4.10).

Having looked unlucky here when trapped for a clear run on June 8, the Kodiac filly is likely to be a warm order off top weight under Adam Farragher.

She takes on six rivals including Robert Eddery's handicap debutant Prima Valentina, a thrice-raced maiden who wears a first-time tongue strap.

Trio of Brits abroad to follow…

Three British contenders feature among the eight-runner field for the Listed Darley Prix de Thiberville (7.05) at ParisLongchamp.

William Haggas' Crack Of Light won at Wolverhampton on debut in February and ran well to be third in a similar contest at Newbury last month.

Liftoff (John and Thady Gosden) and There's The Door (David Evans) also head across the channel to the French capital.

Watch every race from Worcester and Yarmouth, plus Listed action from ParisLongchamp all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, June 15.