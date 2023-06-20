Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing: Mawj ruled out of Coronation Stakes on Friday after dirty scope

Mawj has been ruled out of Friday's Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot due to a setback.

The 1000 Guineas winner was set for a thrilling rematch with Tahiyra, who finished behind her at Newmarket and subsequently went on to win the Irish Guineas at the Curragh.

Just a half-length separated the pair and they were due to cross swords again in the mile Group One, but trainer Saeed bin Suroor has announced the daughter of Exceed And Excel will miss her intended engagement.

He told www.godolphin.com: "Mawj appeared quiet after exercising this morning and produced a dirty scope. She is coughing at moment, so won't be able to run in the Coronation Stakes.

"It's disappointing to miss Royal Ascot, but we will give her time to recover and we can hopefully look forward to the rest of the season."