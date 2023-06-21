 Skip to content

Royal Ascot: Crimson Advocate wins Queen Mary Stakes in thrilling photo finish against Relief Rally

Crimson Advocate (9/1) beat Relief Rally, Beautiful Diamond and Juniper Berries to win Group Two Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot; watch every race from Royal Ascot all live on Sky Sports Racing

By Calum Wilson

Wednesday 21 June 2023 15:05, UK

Crimson Advocate (left) just beats Relief Rally in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot
Image: Crimson Advocate (left) just beats Relief Rally in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot

Crimson Advocate beat Relief Rally in a thrilling photo finish to the opening race on day two at Royal Ascot, the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes.

The American filly, sent off at 9/1 for George Weaver and John Velazquez, was early to the front in the near-side group and helped set a furious pace.

Favourite Beautiful Diamond was in the mix as Karl Burke chased back-to-back victories in the race, but could never land a blow in third under Clifford Lee.

Meanwhile Relief Rally flew home from mid-division for the William Haggas and Tom Marquand combination.

Marquand appeared to have timed his run to perfection as the pair drew alongside the long-time leader at the line.

But, after a brief wait for the stewards to check the result, Crimson Advocate was shown to have got her nose back in front at the right time to give Weaver an emotional victory.

Jockey John Velazquez was relieved to see Crimson Advocate hold on in the Queen Mary Stakes after he said they hit the front too early

Velazquez told Sky Sports Racing: "I knew she was going to be fast but we were just hoping she could handle the turf here.

"On that second hill they can sometimes struggle a bit but she handled everything so well. She was ready to go.

The Royal carraige procession was led by His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen for a second day in a row at Royal Ascot on Wednesday

"I probably made a move a little too early and I almost messed up the race but she did it better than I did.

"Every year I come back here and try to have a winner so it's great to do it."

