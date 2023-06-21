Royal Ascot: Rogue Millennium lands Duke Of Cambridge Stakes to give Tom Clover his biggest-ever winner

Danny Tudhope delivered Rogue Millennium with a perfectly-timed run in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot to land a huge Group Two prize for trainer Tom Clover.

In what looked a wide-open renewal of the mile contest on day two, it was Frankie Dettori who delivered joint-favourite Prosperous Voyage with the first challenge as the Italian looked to end a frustrating start to the meeting.

Ralph Beckett's filly looked locked into a tussle with Saffie Osborne on Ed Walker's Random Harvest coming into the final furlong, with no clear winner emerging from the two.

That left the door open to rivals on either side and it was Tudhope on 10/1 shot Rogue Millennium who appeared the most dangerous as the pair eventually found their stride down the outside.

Tudhope galvanised his mount for the final strides to win by a neck from Random Harvest, with Prosperous Voyage in third and Jumbly back in fourth.

It is a first Group winner in the UK for Clover and an 11th Royal Ascot success for Tudhope.

An emotional Clover told Sky Sports Racing: "It's absolutely massive!

"We supplemented her for this and it's great when a plan comes together. She's a wonderful filly and the team has done a brilliant job."