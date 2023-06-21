Hollie Doyle's Royal Ascot blog: Confidence high in Norfolk Stakes contender Reveiller on day three

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is hoping rain falls over Ascot to enable Trueshan to take his chance in the Gold Cup on Thursday, on what is another busy day.

Forecast looking bleak for Trueshan

Sadly, the chance of significant rainfall over Ascot ahead of Thursday's Gold Cup (4.20) is looking unlikely but trainer Alan King will delay his decision on TRUESHAN's participation in the big Group One to the last minute.

It's well documented that the seven-year-old needs some ease in the ground to perform to his best and if the heavens do open I'm convinced he will run a massive race.

He should benefit from his recent wind operation, though I do think most horses need a run to get their confidence and realise that they can breathe more freely under pressure.

I've never lost faith in Trueshan who is an enormous price for a horse with such a magnificent CV. He beat Gold Cup favourite Coltrane in a thrilling Long Distance Cup on Champions' Day last October, so shouldn't be written off if he gets the go-ahead.

Becoming the first female jockey to win a Group One at Ascot on Bradsell in the King's Stand Stakes on Tuesday was one of the proudest moments of my career and I genuinely believe Trueshan could follow that up if the rain gods smile on him.

Image: Trueshan and Doyle lead the field in the 2023 Sagaro Stakes

Confidence behind Watson's Norfolk contender

With Archie Watson's team in such great form, everyone at Saxon Gate Stables is excited about seeing REVEILLER take his chance in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes (2.30) on Thursday.

I've been riding work on this son of successful freshman sire Soldier's Call, who was a Royal Ascot winner himself for Archie back in 2018. It would be great for Archie to achieve a Royal Ascot winner for him and there's no doubt Reveiller is a live outsider in a red hot renewal.

He's all speed and pleased us with a smart winning performance on debut at Salisbury on quick ground and we might just be drawn in the right place near the talking horse of the race, the brilliant National Stakes winner Elite Status.

Image: Bradsell and Doyle get to the line first in the King's Stand ahead of Highfield Princess

Improving Land out to become a legend

James Ferguson is a bright young trainer so it's a privilege to get the call up on his LAND LEGEND in the King George V Stakes (3.05) on Thursday.

He clearly has to take a step forward to win this off a mark of 89 but is an improving gelding who ran a super race from a long way back to be second to the highly regarded Chesspiece over this 1m4f trip at York last month.

Though second string to James's hat-trick seeking Wonder Legend, this son of Galileo will relish conditions and is nicely drawn in stall four to be in the right place when the race gets serious.

Royal winner for Dom would be well deserved

Dominic Ffrench Davis is doing a fine job with a large string of Amo Racing horses and deserves to bag himself a Royal Ascot winner.

He might just do that with SURELY NOT in the Britannia Handicap (5.00), a horse I like a lot. He's won both starts since being gelded, supplementing his comeback win at Newmarket with a career-best performance under William Buick at Chester.

He's both track and ground versatile and seems to have grown up this year. We're potentially well drawn in a high gate, close to the fancied run-away course and distance winner Docklands, so I'm hopeful of a prominent performance.

Image: Surely Not on the way to winning the Connaught Access Flooring Handicap at Newmarket

Ribblesdale filly out to defy massive odds

Jane Chapple-Hyam never runs a horse that she doesn't believe can be competitive so don't be surprised to see her ROCHA DO LEAO defy her triple-figure odds in the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40).

John and Thady Gosden's unbeaten filly Al Asifah will be all the rage and rightly so after stepping out of a Haydock maiden to dominate a Listed race at Goodwood on only her second start.

Jane's daughter of Footstepsinthesand improved on a promising Newmarket debut in the spring to finish a solid third in a maiden over 10 furlongs at Ascot last month, suggesting there's more to come. It's a big ask but I hope she can run a nice race.

Big handicap field should suit Tylos

TYLOS isn't the easiest horse to predict but might enjoy the cut and thrust of a big field in the closing Buckingham Palace Handicap (6.10).

Archie Watson's gelding, who has a decent middle draw, is among the outsiders after struggling in the Victoria Cup over course and distance.

Before that he won by a wide margin in bottomless ground at Leicester but does have form on a sounder surface. He has the ability to run well but needs to produce more for his enthusiastic owners Hambleton Racing.

